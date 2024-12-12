KRAVEN THE HUNTER Ending Explained: Rhino Unleashed, New Villains, And How It Sets Up A Sequel - SPOILERS

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Ending Explained: Rhino Unleashed, New Villains, And How It Sets Up A Sequel - SPOILERS

Kraven the Hunter has arrived in theaters, and we're taking a closer look at how Sergei Kravinoff's story concludes and what that means for a potential sequel. Be warned that major plot spoilers follow...

Dec 12, 2024
Kraven the Hunter has started rolling out into theaters and, well, it's going to be an interesting weekend for what could end up being Sony's final villain-led movie in a franchise that kinda, sorta launched with 2018's Venom

Like Madame Web before it, Kraven the Hunter is treated as a "standalone" story so there's no sign of Morbius or The Vulture to see if he fancies joining their team to "do some good." The movie still sets up a sequel, though. 

During the final act, crimelord Aleksei Sytsevich and The Foreigner team up to take Kraven down. They've abducted his beloved brother, Dmitri, leaving Kraven and Calypso to gear up for a battle where the odds definitely aren't in their favour. 

Kraven lays waste to Sytsevich's goons but is stopped in his tracks by The Foreigner's hypnotic powers; the Hunter imagines he's being surrounded by, ahem, spiders, but is saved when Calypso brutally kills the villain with an arrow to the head. 

As Kraven closes in on Sytsevich, the gangster reveals that a New York doctor called Miles Warren - better known to comic book fans as The Jackal - has helped him become a mutant Rhino-man, and he proceeds to transform into the somewhat comic-accurate baddie. After a violent battle, Kraven kills Rhino and concludes that his father, Nikolai, was behind the assassination attempt. 

Following a confrontation, he allows a bear to maul his dear old dad to death but later learns that Dmitri has chosen to take over their father's empire and become The Chameleon. That's courtesy of Dr. Miles Warren as well, and he can now transform into anyone he likes because The Jackal is presumably just handing out superpowers to whoever asks because that's easier than figuring out origin stories. 

In Kraven the Hunter's final scene, the title character dons his classic vest from the comics and looks set to continue his vigilante ways by setting out to take down his brother for becoming like the gangsters he's spent the whole movie hunting and killing. 

The stage is set for a sequel pitting Kraven against Chameleon, though a follow-up is unlikely to happen. As noted, it appears the plan was for Warren to create animalistic foes for the anti-hero to face, meaning we've likely been saved from seeing a mutant Scorpion and Doctor Octopus. 

Blissfully, nothing in the movie's closing moments suggests he'll battle Spider-Man and it's unclear how or why filmmaker J.C. Chandor thought this story would lead to Kraven's Last Hunt

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/12/2024, 3:18 PM
Kraven's First and Last Hunt
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/12/2024, 4:38 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Kravens only
Hunt
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/12/2024, 3:29 PM
"In Kraven the Hunter's final scene, the title character dons his classic vest from the comics"
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/12/2024, 3:30 PM
What sequel?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 3:31 PM
@NonPlayerC - te squakeel
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 3:32 PM
Pablo Lyle was aamzong in this
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 12/12/2024, 3:33 PM
I appreciate that this website now wants to dump on these terrible movies. However, maybe don’t spends months and column inches talking about them/subjecting their readers to them prior to said movies being confirmed as “bad”. We knew it 10 months ago, you knew it 10 months ago.


NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/12/2024, 3:41 PM
@Whoisholiday - eh I had a small hope this would be the best of the Sony verse but I admit not a high bar
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/12/2024, 4:41 PM
@Whoisholiday - textbook beating a dead horse lol
AnEye
AnEye - 12/12/2024, 3:41 PM
What a shame...I guess audiences weren't Kraven an appetite for a sequel...........
Forthas
Forthas - 12/12/2024, 4:14 PM
I think Rhino would be the perfect villian in a Black Panther film and SHOULD be a person in a suit. I never knew he was associated with Spiderman. I could have sworn he was a Hulk villian. Once again Sony ruins a comic book character that if done right would otherwise be an awesome super villian. This rendering would look amazing on film.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/12/2024, 4:19 PM
@Forthas - Yeah, Rhino is a classic Spidy villain. I agree he would make a great foe for Panther as would've Kraven had Coogler been allowed to use him. I love the character and mindless action sometimes so I'll be seeing it tonight. with low expectations of course
Forthas
Forthas - 12/12/2024, 4:26 PM
@narrow290 - You are right, however his second appearance in comics was in an Incredible Hulk volume. According to wikipedia he became a villain for both...


"Described by writer Mike Conroy as "famously one of Spider-Man's dimmest villains",[4] the Rhino debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #41–43 (Oct.–Dec. 1966) as a thug for hire working for an Eastern Bloc country.[5] He volunteers to participate in an experiment that bonds a super-strong polymer to his skin, as well as augmenting his strength and speed. The character returned in The Incredible Hulk (vol. 2) #104 (June 1968), and although he apparently died at the end of the story, he was revived in The Incredible Hulk (vol. 2) #124 (Feb. 1970), becoming a perennial opponent of both Spider-Man and the Hulk."

- Wikipedia
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 12/12/2024, 4:16 PM
Mutant Rhino is not classic accurate.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 12/12/2024, 4:19 PM
I don’t really understand the logic behind saving the “iconic” look for the final scene of the movie. What successful comic book movie has ever done this?

Just give us the outfit from the jump, or at the very least at the end of the first act.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/12/2024, 4:22 PM
@SheepishOne - the only recent example of making "saving the “iconic” look for the final scene" work well is The Penguin tv show.

Other than that, I agree its sort of a lame practice to have to earn a piece of classic wardrobe.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/12/2024, 4:40 PM
@SheepishOne - it's just lazy fan service from a movie no fan asked for.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/12/2024, 4:40 PM
I guess it's one and done
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/12/2024, 4:40 PM
For those who keep giving Sony money for these shitty movies, you're the reason why. You're the problem

