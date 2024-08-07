KRAVEN THE HUNTER Has Been Given An Official R-Rating

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Has Been Given An Official R-Rating

Though we had assumed as much after a pretty violent first trailer, Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter has now been given an official R-rating my the MPA...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters this year since Sony Pictures hasn't been marketing it at all following the release of Madame Web (understandable), but we're expecting a new trailer fairly soon now that the movie has been given an official rating my the MPA.

As expected, Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

Earlier this year, the studio moved the Kraven to the prime winter spot of December 13, 2024 (back from August 30, 2024). The movie had been pushed back several times already, after initially being set to release in October of 2023.

The dreadful box office performance of Madame Web has to have given Sony cause for concern, and if Kraven tanks, it may be the final nail in the SSU's coffin.

Although both Venom movies and Morbius were supposed to be part of the same universe and included some ties to the MCU (Michael Keaton's appearance as Vulture in a post-credits scene, for example), Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance are reportedly being referred to internally and marketed as "standalone" projects.

“There may be some hesitation to emphasize the interconnectedness of these movies,” Jeff Gomez, an executive transmedia producer at Starlight Runner who worked with Sony on Spider-Man: Homecoming, said in a recent interview. “They’ve talked about it before, and it didn’t work out.”

This doesn't mean the movies won't interconnect in any way, as it may simply indicate that Sony would rather downplay their ties to previously established cinematic universes.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Whether SPIDER-MAN Gets A Mention In Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Whether SPIDER-MAN Gets A Mention In Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Producer Reveals Surprising Reason Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Was Pushed To December
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Producer Reveals Surprising Reason Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Was Pushed To December
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/7/2024, 1:08 PM
thats D OG Black Panther right there
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/7/2024, 1:08 PM
Great news, I can't wait to not watch this one too.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/7/2024, 1:08 PM
Lol making it R rated isn't going to save this film.
CaptainCheese
CaptainCheese - 8/7/2024, 1:10 PM
2028 release date
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/7/2024, 1:10 PM
Doubt R rating will make it any less mediocre than it did from the trailers.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/7/2024, 1:11 PM
Kraven the Hunter I've always liked this character. I'm hoping Sony turns the page with this movie.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/7/2024, 1:14 PM
Guess you can say they were kraven.. some blood

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/7/2024, 1:27 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Shame on you.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 8/7/2024, 1:16 PM
Guess it will end up on streaming pretty fast

Madame Web was actually imo better than Morbius. Morbius was slow and boring.

Madame Web did not drag.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/7/2024, 1:16 PM
I forgot all about this crap. Oh well
Order66
Order66 - 8/7/2024, 1:18 PM
F this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 1:19 PM
I mean , it makes sense given what we saw in the original trailer for this…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Against better judgement lol, I do have some interest in this due to its cast and director especially..

All of JC Chandor’s movies so far have had acclaim to one degree or another (the only one I’ve seen is Triple Frontier which was decent imo) though we have seen directors of that ilk fall victim to big studios before so hopefully there isn’t any interference from the dumbasses over at Sony which the delays make me think there might be now.

Anyway , hope it turns out alright atleast.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/7/2024, 1:23 PM
At this point, i think Sony is on a mission to destroy every single character from the Spider-Man universe until they run out of money.

If they are going to continue this, just go full batshit crazy and make the spy thriller Aunt May movie or even better, make a SpiderAunt movie, i would def watch that.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/7/2024, 1:26 PM
Kraven The Vegetarian.

Kraven The School Janitor.

Kraven The Truck Driver.

Kraven The - NOT GOING TO BE JAMES BOND - if this TANKS badly enough.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 1:30 PM
I’m Kraven for this movie to get snapped away by Thanos.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/7/2024, 1:30 PM
Sony exec: "Add some cgi blood before December. Deadpool is R and is doing great!"
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/7/2024, 1:30 PM
well, that makes it somewhat interesting. Not theater going interesting, but I'll watch it
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/7/2024, 1:31 PM
Just go re-read "Kraven's Last Hunt" and everything will be alright!

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/7/2024, 1:32 PM
@Nomis929 - giga based comment ^
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/7/2024, 1:38 PM
@Nomis929 - My all time spider-man's favourite comic. It's a ‎[frick]i‎ng‎ masterpiece!‎
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/7/2024, 1:43 PM
@Nomis929 - Marvel Studios needs to get the rights back, cancel the Kravel movie and put a Kraven's Last Hunt adaptation into development for Spider-Man 5 (or Spider-Man 1 of the reboot or whatever).
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/7/2024, 2:11 PM
@braunermegda - No Argument here. It is a threshold story arc in Spiderman's comic lore!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/7/2024, 2:11 PM
@ObserverIO - Agreed!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/7/2024, 1:32 PM
So he's gonna hang dong?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/7/2024, 1:41 PM
they should just have made this movie with spider-man being the antagonist. Would be so cool to see Kraven's perspective and yet to fight the hero that made him a villain in the first place, even if he sees the hero as a threat or as the real villain. Would be a refreshing take on this hero/villain eternal fight.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/7/2024, 1:53 PM
Ain't nobody going to see this like the last few Sony exclusive Marvel releases. Even Venom 2 made less than the first. Just bleeding money like WB.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/7/2024, 1:56 PM
I completely forgot about this hahaha
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/7/2024, 2:03 PM
It says this comes out December 13 2024

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder