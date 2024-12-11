KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin

KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin

Following the first wave of verdicts, a Rotten Tomatoes score for Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter has been generated and, well, we might be looking at one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies ever.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

The first Kraven the Hunter reviews were published earlier today and a Rotten Tomatoes score has just been generated. As we write this, 42 verdicts have been counted, and the movie sits at a painfully low 14%. 

While far from a surprise, the hope had been that the movie might exceed expectations given its impressive cast and the fact J.C. Chandor is at the helm. 

We're assuming he's not much of a comic book fan because any filmmaker who read this script and thought it did right by Kraven...well, let's just say that no one familiar with the villain would give this one the thumbs up.

The movie was hit with several delays, so the studio may have made many changes in that time. Morbius, for example, was butchered in post-production and its third act was completely reshot. As of now, we don't know if Kraven the Hunter faced similar difficulties. 

"I'm not going to fool anyone to think that all of those movies were the success that everyone wanted them to be," Chandor recently said. "And so I've been able to watch that process and be a part of it. All I can control is I go out and try and make the best movie, cast the best people, create the best action scenes, create the best drama, create the best story that I'm able to do."

With 14%, Kraven the Hunter at least has some company; Madame Web is rated 11% and Morbius fared slightly better with a 15% score. The Venom franchise fared a little better with critics, with Venom (30%), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (58%), and Venom: The Last Dance (41%).

You have to give Sony credit: the studio has now delivered six consistent critical flops since 2018. It's no wonder then that Sony's Spider-Man Universe is reportedly "dead."

The sad thing is that this likely means Kraven will be shelved indefinitely. Fans have spent years waiting to see him battle the wall-crawler on screen, but even an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt with a new actor would struggle to attract moviegoers who will be all too aware of this surely-guaranteed flop. 

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 12/11/2024, 4:21 PM
User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/11/2024, 4:22 PM
SELL!!!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/11/2024, 4:25 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - Sony is going to have to fail a bit harder in order to do that...
Madman
Madman - 12/11/2024, 4:29 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - if Spider-Verse 3 + MCU Spider-Man 4 flop, they would. But I doubt they will, so they won’t.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 12/11/2024, 4:28 PM
Is this a rights issue thing? To where they put out these sh*tty films just so they can have a hold on the characters for another 20 years or some crap.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/11/2024, 5:15 PM
@QuietStorm - Yes. Sony will own Spider-Man FOREVER as long as they meet certain requirements. Disney is NEVER going to own Spider-Man, unless they offer Sony more cash than they’ll ever have on hand (some ridiculous figure like 50+ billion).
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/11/2024, 4:32 PM
This clickbait article appears to be just piling on...
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 12/11/2024, 4:34 PM
Looks like the score went up a bit. It was sitting at 11 an hour ago. Hopefully this marks the end of this “film series”. Honestly, if Sony had any sense they would focus more with the animated spiderverse movies. Spin off an animated SpiderGwen!
toylled
toylled - 12/11/2024, 4:50 PM
The death of Sony is upon us finally :D
Blergh
Blergh - 12/11/2024, 5:27 PM
@toylled - We'll see Paramount and WB die before Sony, they might make terrible movies and choices but Tom Rothman's way of budget slashing and accounting is efficient.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 4:56 PM
Hey , it went from a 9% to a 14%…

User Comment Image

Anyway as I said in the previous article , the generally negative reception isn’t really surprising considering the reactions we got earlier but as someone who felt like it could be alright going by what I had seen and heard then it is disappointing I guess.

It does seem like going by some of the reviews that the the movie seemed to have been hacked up in post productions or the reshoots which is unfortunate for J.C Chandler since he is a good director whose name will be associated with this project forever (I don’t see the cast facing much if any blowback).

Kraven being an anti-hero in this didn’t bother me since that has been the case in the comics at times aswell as other media and the family drama aspect between him ,.his dad and his half brother did intrigue me (which also has precedent in the comics) but doesn’t seem much is done with it.

Anyway it is what is , a whimper of an ending to a truly odd universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 5:00 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Michael Gracey in talks to direct live action version of “Tangled”.

https://deadline.com/2024/12/tangled-michael-gracey-circling-live-action-disney-film-director-1236200855/
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/11/2024, 5:14 PM
This is just bullshit, I’ll watch it myself. Really not fair. They never had a chance.

Good writing @JoshWilding 😒
LSHF
LSHF - 12/11/2024, 5:17 PM
"...It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin."

No, it's not until Sony stops making them, and we don't know that yet. Maybe they are just regrouping because they need to continue trying to figure out how to make their investment back, and as soon as they think they know how, they'll try again.
LSHF
LSHF - 12/11/2024, 5:18 PM
"...It's The Final Nail In The SSU's Coffin."

Wishful thinking.
Order66
Order66 - 12/11/2024, 5:21 PM
Time for Disney to swoop in and buy Spider-Man.
Blergh
Blergh - 12/11/2024, 5:26 PM
@Order66 - Sony won't give up a solid income from these movies. The current deal is perfect for them. Sony pays, Disney makes and both profit.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/11/2024, 5:27 PM
I thought it was going to end up around 40/50. I wonder if critics are two over this universe
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/11/2024, 5:29 PM
Sony will never give up the rights, but it's fun watching them take massive losses on these pitiful movies. There are so many other choices to go to the movie theater. Why is there no article on what Nolan said about the Interstellar re-release?
https://apnews.com/article/christopher-nolan-interstellar-rerelease-interview-bd7f4de84525062fb0d0e89a7fe6ea92
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 12/11/2024, 5:34 PM
I couldn't give less of a shit about Sony but Josh has just become (more) insufferable. This is The Flash all over again.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/11/2024, 5:38 PM
It is not the final nail in the coffin for Sony Spider-Man movies. Enough with the false narrative. These movies are specifically made to retain the rights to Spider-Man to prevent them from going to Disney. Nothing more and nothing less. Sony has no intention of making a cohesive Spider-Man franchise because they are sitting on the Into The Spider-Verse franchise and Marvel Studios doing the work for them.

