Moviegoers Aren't Craving KRAVEN THE HUNTER As Movie Bombs With $2 Million In Thursday Previews

The Thursday preview numbers are in for Kraven the Hunter and the bad news keeps on coming for what should be the final movie in "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" franchise. You can find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Source: Variety

Kraven the Hunter failed in its mission to track down moviegoers this week as the movie made a mere $2 million in Thursday previews at the North American box office. 

This is in line with expectations, though, and short of a cataclysmic drop, the latest of Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs is still eyeing a $13 million - $15 million opening weekend. Kraven the Hunter's budget was originally a modest $90 million but COVID and last year's strikes pushed it to $110 million, making it that little bit harder for the studio to turn a profit. 

For comparison's sake, Morbius made $5.7 million on its first Thursday. Madame Web, meanwhile, opened with $6 million when it hit theaters on a Wednesday (which was Valentine's Day and a busier-than-usual day for exhibitors). 

That eventually went on to gross $15.3 million during its opening weekend, a figure Kraven the Hunter is likely to fall short of. In fact, it will probably be the lowest-grossing debut for any movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.  

Wicked should easily beat Kraven the Hunter to second place as it's eyeing $18 million - $20 million during its fourth weekend in theaters. As for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, it will have to settle for a soft $6 million - $7 million launch. 

At #1 will be Moana 2 with $25 million - $28 million during its third weekend at the top.

Kraven the Hunter currently has a 14% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a surprisingly high 68% Audience Score. However, that's based on only "100+" verified reviews, so it may be a few more days until we get a better idea of what fans made of this one. 

It's never good to see a comic book movie flop, but make no mistake about it; all signs point to this one being a huge box office bomb.

Whether Kraven the Hunter overperforms or underperforms this weekend remains to be seen, but we'll keep you updated as the numbers keep rolling in.

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters.

Related:

SATW42
SATW42 - 12/13/2024, 1:13 PM
I kind of want it to do worse than the 13 million at this point, just for the fun of it. Imagine this makes 10mil or less in the opening weekend. They made a pretty decent advertising push to try and salvage this thing too so that $110million is probably significantly higher.

In a year where we saw Madame Webb and Joker FaD, it's amazing that this movie will turn out to the biggest CBM flop of the year. Like, it had to try to do it.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/13/2024, 1:14 PM
But...they advertised the movie so well...
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/13/2024, 1:17 PM
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/13/2024, 1:22 PM
I honestly didnt hate the movie. It was entertaining enough, even if it wasnt great. That said, it is about what you would expect from the Sony movies. If you can enjoy venom (which I actually liked less), you can enjoy this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/13/2024, 1:38 PM
@Shivermetimbers - what's the point of making a mediocre, unremarkable movie?
marvelwar365
marvelwar365 - 12/13/2024, 1:33 PM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/13/2024, 1:37 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 1:39 PM
Not surprising but still unfortunate since I did feel it had some potential…

It’s gonna be even worse for it next week when Mufasa and especially Sonic 3 come out!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/13/2024, 1:41 PM
your all Kraven for not watching it. I've seen this movie four timers and it's not even out here yet.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/13/2024, 1:42 PM
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/13/2024, 1:44 PM
Yikes on a bike... 😬
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/13/2024, 1:49 PM
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 12/13/2024, 1:50 PM
The actors don't deserve to be tied to such a disaster of a film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 1:55 PM
@comicfan100 - I don’t see the actors getting much blowback but can’t say the same for the director which is unfortunate since he is good going by his previous work
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/13/2024, 1:58 PM
They keep saying Sony is done with their solo outings, yet we are getting Spider-Man: Noir. So is it really dead or will they just move their content to streaming services?
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/13/2024, 2:05 PM
I’m downright shocked I tell you

