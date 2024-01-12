MADAME WEB: A New Promo Featuring Star Dakota Johnson Is Getting A Lot Of Attention Online

This is certainly one way to market your movie.

A brief international promo for Madame Web is doing the rounds online, and has been getting quite a bit of attention due to its somewhat suggestive nature.

The video sees star Dakota Johnson speak a little about her clairvoyant character, Cassandra Webb, before mentioning that she can also see the future, and knows that you're going to love the movie. "In fact, I think you're gonna see it twice."

What's the big deal? Well, have a look at the teaser for yourselves below.

Dakota Johnson talks about her character in #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/ptEtQVf49r — best of dakota johnson (@bestofjohnsons) January 11, 2024

Tickets secured!

We also have another TV spot which features new dialogue from the villainous Ezekiel Sims.

The movie also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin and Isabella Merced as Anya Corazón, along with Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for its streaming debut? Drop us a comment down below.