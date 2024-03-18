MADAME WEB: Sony Pulls Marvel Movie From Theaters After Just 5 Weekends And It's A Bigger Flop Than MORBIUS

Madame Web was released on Valentine's Day, and a little over a month later (and after five weekends in theaters), Sony Pictures has officially given up on its latest Marvel movie.

It arrived on Digital last week and, unsurprisingly, has become a subject of ridicule on social media ever since. That lines up with how the movie was treated when it was playing in multiplexes, so it's no wonder that Sony has decided to just move on from a comic book adaptation thought to have cost upwards of $100 million.

This weekend, Madame Web wrapped up its theatrical run with a mere $43 million in North America; that's $30 million less than what Morbius made in 2022.

Sony Pictures will almost certainly wait to see how Kraven the Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance perform later this year before making any decisions, but it's obvious that the studio has no idea what it's doing with these live-action adaptations. Thankfully, Spider-Man remains a shared character with Marvel Studios.

For now, anyway.

Recently, Madame Web lead Dakota Johnson said she's "not surprised" the movie flopped with critics, adding that, "It was definitely an experience for me to make [Madame Web]. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'" the actress continued. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

