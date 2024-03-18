MADAME WEB: Sony Pulls Marvel Movie From Theaters After Just 5 Weekends And It's A Bigger Flop Than MORBIUS

After just five weekends in theaters, Sony Pictures has already given up on Madame Web and the movie has ended up being an even bigger flop than 2022's Morbius. Find those final figures after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2024 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web was released on Valentine's Day, and a little over a month later (and after five weekends in theaters), Sony Pictures has officially given up on its latest Marvel movie. 

It arrived on Digital last week and, unsurprisingly, has become a subject of ridicule on social media ever since. That lines up with how the movie was treated when it was playing in multiplexes, so it's no wonder that Sony has decided to just move on from a comic book adaptation thought to have cost upwards of $100 million. 

This weekend, Madame Web wrapped up its theatrical run with a mere $43 million in North America; that's $30 million less than what Morbius made in 2022. 

Sony Pictures will almost certainly wait to see how Kraven the Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance perform later this year before making any decisions, but it's obvious that the studio has no idea what it's doing with these live-action adaptations. Thankfully, Spider-Man remains a shared character with Marvel Studios. 

For now, anyway. 

Recently, Madame Web lead Dakota Johnson said she's "not surprised" the movie flopped with critics, adding that, "It was definitely an experience for me to make [Madame Web]. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'" the actress continued. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

Did you watch Madame Web in theaters?

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Would Return As Spider-Woman... If She Could Share The Screen With Zendaya
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/18/2024, 7:08 AM
Suprised was no one!

May get drunk on the weekend and download it! just for Sweeney. :P
CoHost
CoHost - 3/18/2024, 7:08 AM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/18/2024, 7:23 AM
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 3/18/2024, 7:17 AM
Don't worry guys, I'm sure Kraven will right this ship with his lion blood-induced powers.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/18/2024, 7:20 AM
@Spidey91 - God that pissed me off when I saw it in the trailer
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 7:17 AM
Well, this movie made about $70 million less than Morbius. What a disaster.
Order66
Order66 - 3/18/2024, 7:18 AM
Sony should never be allowed to make another live action Marvel movie again.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/18/2024, 7:23 AM
@Order66 - Should Marvel get back on track this year, and Sony flops again with Kraven (Venom 3 doesn't matter as it's done after that), i think (hope) Pascal and Feige will finally start having those discussions to perminantly sell Spider-man (and associated characters) back. or Hash out a much better deal.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/18/2024, 7:18 AM
WTF is that title photo? Please tell me that isnt real....
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/18/2024, 7:22 AM
This was worse than Morbius, and this Amazon spider people that look like spider's suit wasn't even the worst part. I'm talking about Pepsi people paying for a final battle at the Pepsi Copa plant lmao. This is why lamest villain, no spider suits except for ONE MINUTE as a flashback back at the beginning of the movie! I could go on, just don't see it. Or at least don't pay for it. No, it is that bad, some people value their time and money. If you like this, you're a meathead
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/18/2024, 7:22 AM
Cant wait for Sony to drop that Betty Bryant origin movie.

