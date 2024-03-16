MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Would Return As Spider-Woman... If She Could Share The Screen With Zendaya

The chances of seeing a sequel to Madame Web are very slim after the movie's dismal performance at the box office, but that doesn't mean we won't ever see the characters again - though, to be honest, that doesn't seem particularly likely, either!

Both Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney have spoken about the movie's BO failure and negative reviews, and haven't sounded particularly enthusiastic about potentially reprising their roles, but the latter has now revealed that she would consider a return to the SSU - if she could share the screen with Zendaya.

"Oh my God yeah, that'd be so cool," the Immaculate actress tells ComicBook.com about the prospect of reuniting with her Euphoria co-star.

Could this come to pass? Zendaya will be back as MJ in Spider-Man 4, but so far, we haven't seen any characters from Sony Pictures' SSU movies interact with the heroes from the main Spidey franchise (unless you count Tom Hardy's cameo as Eddie Brock in No Way Home's post-credits scene). There are reportedly tentative plans for some kind of crossover down the line, but if recent rumors are to be believed, Sony execs and Kevin Feige have very different ideas when it comes to the future of the SSU.

Would you like to see Sweeney back in action as Spider-Woman?

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Sims.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

