Emma Stone Finally Addresses SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Rumors And Possible Marvel Return As Spider-Gwen

The Amazing Spider-Man star Emma Stone has finally revealed whether there was any truth to those Spider-Man: No Way Home rumours and weighs in on possibly playing a live-action version of Spider-Gwen...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 07, 2023 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in 2021, there were a lot of rumours about who would and wouldn't appear in the movie. As it happens, most of them were true, though Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy were sorely missed. 

The pandemic may have played a role in them not being included, though it's hard to say when or where they'd have been room for either character. Both Spider-Man Variants were pulled into Earth-616 from their respective realities, and we're guessing MJ and Gwen were considered back when America Chavez was going to be the one responsible for opening doors to different worlds. 

During a recent red carpet interview, Stone was asked if she was ever contacted by Marvel Studios about returning for what ended up being the first $2+ billion-grossing Spider-Man movie.

"No. No. Is that true? I have never heard that before," The Amazing Spider-Man star admitted. "This is awesome. This is a big moment for me. Thank you for telling me."

It was then put to Stone that she could return to the Marvel Universe and play Spider-Gwen thanks to Madame Web (a movie it doesn't appear she'd ever heard of). To that, she responded, "Oh my God, once again, new information. Everyone? Everyone in the world? Whoa. Alright, send [the fan-art] to me. Send it over."

Stone suiting up as Spider-Gwen would be fun to see, but at the same time, it makes little sense. The character is a teenager not a veteran superhero in her 30s, so the Oscar-winner playing the hero would be a major departure from the comic books. 

In the recently released MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios book, it was said: 

"Sommers and McKenna, at various points, wrote versions of the story that incorporated Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field’s Aunt May, but ultimately cut all those women when they decided that the story was already overstuffed; the only female characters with significant screen time would be Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and Zendaya's MJ."

The idea clearly never got off the ground and it seems like Stone's time as Gwen is well and truly over. There are rumblings she passed on playing Sue Storm in Fantastic Four over money, so fingers crossed someone asks the actress whether there's any truth to those claims!

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Concept Art Reveals Peter Parker's Scrapped Team-Up With A Sinister Villain
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Paul Giamatti On Whether He Was Contacted For SINISTER SIX And NO WAY HOME
valmic - 12/7/2023, 2:13 PM
I love her but she's def lying lol.
Apophis71 - 12/7/2023, 2:27 PM
@valmic - Probably...

...at minimum on the never heard/told stuff and heavy dose of sarcasm and/or will y'all stop asking/telling me all this...

...either cos she was asked/will be back and can't/won't talk about it or cos she has moved on and wants to deal with the actual reality of the now and future not go over all of that all the time...

...I'd go with the they did talk to her and are possibilies for the future however as the most probable case.
GeneralChaos - 12/7/2023, 3:04 PM
@valmic - I don't think she'd have any reason to lie about a movie already released because if it comes out later she was contacted she'd have egg on her face. I think she's being truthful.
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 2:13 PM
Ghost spider in Secret Wars or Sue Storm. Either way it'd be nice to see her in Marvel again.
SonOfAGif - 12/7/2023, 2:14 PM
Sony shouldn't be doing all these garbage spinoffs. What they should be doing is focusing on Miles, Peter 1 and Peter 3. They should allow Marvel Studios to use Peter 1 and then continue with Peter 3. Make The Amazing Spiderman 3 with Tom Hardy's Venom. Then The Amazing Spiderman 4 with Peter 3 trying to open rift into the Spider verse to see if there is a universe with a version of Gwen and finds Spider Gwen instead.
DarthOmega - 12/7/2023, 2:26 PM
I'm most likely reading her wrong, but she seemed kinda sarcastic at the end.
BeNice123 - 12/7/2023, 2:31 PM
Animated, it will do well. A movie, it will flop bad.
garu - 12/7/2023, 2:34 PM
she's just not into superhero movies anymore, she's more interested in passion projects.
bobevanz - 12/7/2023, 2:35 PM
@garu - hopefully everyone else catches on lol just hire young idiots for the Marvel movies
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 2:41 PM


NO no no no!
CoHost - 12/7/2023, 2:42 PM
That's the definition of sarcasm and I love her.
Ha1frican - 12/7/2023, 2:51 PM
I mean we gotta see it at least once before the multiverse saga is over right? If MS doesn’t do it you KNOW Sony will milk it
Nomis929 - 12/7/2023, 2:58 PM
I liked her as Gwen..BUT she Should've Be Mary Jane.
marvel72 - 12/7/2023, 3:32 PM
Bring on Spider-Gwen.

