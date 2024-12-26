RUMOR: Marvel Scrapped Plans For SPIDER-MAN 4 To Feature The Sinister Six As Focus Shifts To [SPOILER]

According to a new rumour, one early idea for Spider-Man 4 featured Tom Holland's web-slinger doing battle with the Sinister Six! Find more details on that, and where things sand with the script, here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU's Peter Parker did battle with Multiversal villains, the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. 

Unfortunately, that ragtag group never got a sixth member even though Venom was once considered (concept art has also shown scrapped scenes featuring The Vulture and Mysterio). That was a missed trick on Marvel Studios' part, though we've long suspected it was to save the villainous team for a Sony Pictures project or...Spider-Man 6, perhaps?

According to scooper @BeyondReporter, an early version of Spider-Man 4 featured the Sinister Six. There's no word on who would make up the team or why Marvel Studios and Sony ultimately decided against it. 

The leaker adds that the movie "still doesn't have a script" and claims this is why it's now evolved into a story featuring Mephisto and Ghost Rider. If accurate, then it explains why there have been so many conflicting rumours about everyone from Ant-Man to Daredevil and Venom. 

Earlier this week, @MyTimeToShineH didn't mince her words when she said, "They're having problems with the script. They had a draft that Tom Holland really liked but he has no taste, and Kevin Feige, who actually does, thought it was bad so now they're rewriting it and changing everything. The script isn’t ready yet and won’t be for a while."

Honestly, we'd take all of this with a pinch of salt until the trades chime in because Spider-Man 4 is a hot topic and rumours like these are likely to become more prevalent until something official is revealed.

If the focus has shifted to Mephisto, then we'd bet on Peter Parker perhaps being offered the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for making a deal with the devil. A team-up with Ghost Rider would be something different for Spidey, though we still don't know whether that will be the Nicolas Cage Variant or the MCU's take on the Spirit of Vengeance. 

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said of the script during a recent podcast appearance, somewhat disputing the claims above. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/26/2024, 12:14 PM
I think the biggest issue going on behind the scenes is that there are too many cooks in the kitchen with too different view points regarding what's best for the character's future.
SorceresSupreme
SorceresSupreme - 12/26/2024, 12:18 PM
@TheJok3r - yeah spiderman's IP is currently as big as it has ever been and no one involved wants to let go of it
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/26/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheJok3r - that describes most of the problems at the major studios. Notice how Gunn's Superman, while perhaps flawed, doesn't suffer from inertia. Gunn ran with the script fairly quickly and went right to shooting.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/26/2024, 12:29 PM
@TheJok3r - the issue is trying to fit it in between two Avengers films. It’s trying to start from where he is left off at the end of Doomsday and end it just before Secret Wars begins. It has to make sense, and he’s going through all these emotions and it’s just trying to connect A to B, and B to C and so forth. It would be easier to make Spider-man 4 after Secret Wars, so you can start fresh and not be tied to other things going on between Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars.
Order66
Order66 - 12/26/2024, 12:17 PM
1. MCUs version of Ghost Rider. [frick] Cages version.

2. Story should be street level

3. Let Feige cook and stop interfering
DrFake
DrFake - 12/26/2024, 12:21 PM
Stop reporting the fake ass tweets of "MyTimeToShineH"
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/26/2024, 12:25 PM
is this so difficult

I mean com on!


User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 12/26/2024, 12:26 PM
Yeah, re-do the script. Spider-Man 4 sounds bloated and it doesn't need to be...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/26/2024, 12:26 PM
Kinda crazy to think with all the different writers Spidermans had over the years that made him popular and ultimately it all really comes down to Feige and Holland on what they think a good spiderman story should be.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/26/2024, 12:29 PM
This is the issue I was talking about since No Way Home. Sony/MCU rushed so many characters into that film that honestly served no purpose besides Goblin. If we could've just held off for a film like that for Spider-Man 4 and actually were able to utilize Kraven and Chameleon for Spider-Man 3 you'd have at least three members of your Sinister 6 roster that wouldn't have felt crammed in at this point.

Think about it, besides Vulture, Shocker, Mysterio we still have yet to have any new faces in THIS MCU version of Spider-Man. Devil's Reign was such an obvious choice for a storyline. (Despite me being disappointed with this whole multiverse fiasco, you still could've had Kingpin form a roster of newer members to hunt down vigilantes (Rhino, Scorpion, Kraven) and had the film end with both Daredevil and Spider-Man going up against Kingpin.

Spider-Man 5 could've been the Sympiote saga Venom vs. Spider-Man film featuring side characters like Lizard or Morbius

Spider-Man 6 could've been a two parter finale with Peter giving up the symbiote in the first half and taking on the sinister 6 formed by MCU Doc Ock (Doc Ock, Kraven, Vulture, Shocker, Rhino and Electro) and Part 2 could've featured the MCU goblin vs. Spider-Man.

But instead, we're struggling with a script that will accommodate Hollamd and Zendaya's romance (One More Day anyone? Mephisto etc) instead of Peter's actual character arc. It's not that hard yall...DAMN!
RolandD
RolandD - 12/26/2024, 12:30 PM
“But he has no taste.” True or not, that’s rude. MTTSH just lost more points with me. We’ll be venturing into negative numbers soon. 😂
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/26/2024, 12:31 PM
"Honestly, we'd take all of this with a pinch of salt"

Thank you for being honest about this. I have salt in the kitchen so I'll go get me a pinch.

