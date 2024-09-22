RUMOR: New Details On Tom Holland's MCU Future As SPIDER-MAN Including New Trilogy And Bigger AVENGERS Role

Much has been said about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 plans in recent weeks, with all signs now pointing to us seeing Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally meet Tom Hardy's Venom to battle Knull.

The deal between the two studios fell apart during production of Spider-Man: Far From Home and, for a time, it looked like Sony would make a third movie without any input from Kevin Feige (something tells us that wouldn't have ended well).

Fan backlash thankfully changed things, but at least part of the reason No Way Home ended the way it did is because no one was quite sure whether we'd see Holland in the MCU again. Plus, no longer under contract, Holland repeatedly cast doubt on his future as the character in general.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has chimed in today to reveal that plans for the hero extend well beyond Spider-Man 4. He's heard that Spidey will have a much larger role in Avengers: Doomsday than he did in Infinity War and Endgame and that Holland will film both projects in early 2025.

There's no mention of Secret Wars by Richtman, though we'd imagine he'll be back for that a little later as a plan has supposedly been put in place for next year which allows Holland to shoot Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday around the same time.

For what it's worth, @MyTimeToShineH has also chimed in with, "There's a new Marvel-Sony deal that will have Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in three more solo films (Spider-Man 4-6) and three additional MCU films (including Secret Wars and two others)."

"The previous deal only covered No Way Home and Avengers. And part of the deal was for him to have a huge role to play in the Avengers films."

If accurate, this means Spider-Man will have a massive presence in the MCU in both the Multiverse Saga and whatever comes next after Avengers: Secret Wars. That could lead to the character being as pivotal to this franchise as Iron Man and, perhaps most excitingly, surely opens the door to Peter crossing paths with the Fantastic Four.

However, that much larger role in Doomsday leads us to believe that Spider-Man's dynamic with Doctor Doom - who shares Tony Stark's face - will be far more important than the villain's potential ties to Mister Fantastic.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script.

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.