RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Main Villain Has Been Revealed...And They Just Appeared In KRAVEN THE HUNTER!

Another day, another Spider-Man 4 villain rumour as a new report suggests we'll see the web-slinger go toe-to-toe with a new Variant of The Chameleon, despite his recent Kraven the Hunter appearance...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The InSneider

Did you think the Spider-Man 4 rumours had come to an end? Well, while we're still no closer to officially learning who the web-slinger will face in the movie, we've most recently heard that he'll battle a female villain. 

She's previously been described as being "30s-50s, any ethnicity" and a "powerful and imposing figure." To fill the role, Marvel Studios is reportedly "seeking an actress with [a] strong and commanding screen presence and depth."

That doesn't exactly narrow things down, does it? 

Today, The InSneider has shared another wild Spider-Man 4 rumour and this one points to the Chameleon being the movie's big bad. However, it's said, "They won’t necessarily be called 'Chameleon' because that character recently appeared in Kraven the Hunter, even though that movie barely scratched the surface of the character’s potential." 

The report suggests taking this latest claim with a pinch of salt, but that is how the character has been described to them by at least one source.

For what it's worth, there's precedent for this in the comics because Lady Chameleon was introduced in 2010's Ultimate Spider-Man #13, where she was portrayed as the sister of the Chameleon. 

Fred Hechinger played the villain in Kraven the Hunter. The younger, much weaker brother of Sergei Kravinoff, Dmitri decided to take over his father's empire after he died and underwent a procedure courtesy of Dr. Miles Warren to become a literal shapeshifter rather than just someone who changes their face with masks or technology. 

Needless to say, if Spidey does battle a new Chameleon in Spider-Man 4, then that Variant surely won't have any connections whatsoever with Sony Pictures' disastrous Kraven the Hunter movie. 

We'll see what happens, but it's hard to imagine a gender-swapped Chameleon being Spider-Man 4's big bad...unless those reports about Shocker and Scorpion returning were correct, of course. 

"That's a very good question. I'm wondering the same," actor Bokeem Woodbine recently said when he was asked about Shocker's absence since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. "But I get a feeling it might not be the last time you see the Shocker."

"We discussed [the costume]. It wasn't right or appropriate for that first one. But who knows, down the line, [we can get] a little bit closer to the original suit," he continued. "We never wanted to cover his face because I asked that specifically. And they were like, 'No, you act with your face. So we want to be able to see you.'" 

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN 4 Fan Art Transforms STRANGER THINGS Star Sadie Sink Into The Perfect Gwen Stacy
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Fan Art Transforms STRANGER THINGS Star Sadie Sink Into The Perfect Gwen Stacy
SPIDER-MAN 4 Casting Call May Reveal New Details On Sadie Sink's Character, Female Villain &... The Osborns?
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Casting Call May Reveal New Details On Sadie Sink's Character, Female Villain &... The Osborns?

blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 3/27/2025, 9:28 AM
Yeah, right
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 9:30 AM
The bus driver from Far From Home?
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/27/2025, 9:34 AM
@ObserverIO - That’s who I thought it was back then, but it looks like they’re either going to forget about that and change it up, or just forget about the character altogether.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:19 AM
@ObserverIO - Andrew Schulz?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/27/2025, 9:30 AM
QUICK! RUN TO THE INTERWEBS AND EXPRESS OUTRAGE ON CHAMELEON NOT BEING CALLED CHAMELEON!!!! Use that outrage for something good!....Because this is [frick]ing stupid. Aint nobody watched Kraven...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 9:36 AM
@BlackStar25 - it is stupid but let’s not outrage on something that may not even be real
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/27/2025, 9:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 9:35 AM
Lol, I swear to god people are just throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks about this film just so they can be right eventually…

I hope it’s nothing like what’s been rumored about this film to the point Everyone at Marvel is laughing about it lol.

I guess they could do Camelia who was revealed to be Chameleons sister in the Ultimate comics but we’ll see if this is even true in the first place.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/27/2025, 9:36 AM
Michael Mando waiting to be called back to play Scorpion.
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/27/2025, 9:45 AM
@soberchimera -
Ideal world:
Spider-man 4 is black suit saga, he has an ally/enemy relationship with Black Cat. He faces off against Scorpion & Shocker hired by either J.J.Jameson or Kingpin. He ends up almost killing Shocker and ditches the suit. He then gets attacked in a final battle with Scorpion but spares him, then going to confront who hired them. End of the film would hint at Peter trying to regain his normal life by interacting with his flat mate Miles. In a post-credit the symbiote bonds with Scorpion creating Venom to set-up Spider-man 5.

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/27/2025, 9:47 AM
@Scarilian - I'm all for Mando as Venom!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 9:38 AM
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/27/2025, 9:40 AM
I feel this film is already dead at this point - at least in terms of what fans desired.

They set-up for a very emotionally charged Venom and black suit saga, a Spider-man who is more alone and depressed than ever who cannot be Peter anymore. Has no friends, no family, nobody to turn to - someone who is extremely vulnerable. Whose entire identity would now be defined by him pushing away normal life, health, relationships, to be Spider-man because he knows that being Spider-man gets those around him killed or left behind whether it be a potential future best-friend, his villains or his love interests.

It had so much potential and they clearly aren't going that direction unless all of this is misdirections.

Just do black suit saga with Black Cat, Shocker and Scorpion. Have the film end with him deciding to study with his flat mate - Miles. Have it tease Scorpion getting the symbiote in the credits to set up Mac Gargan Venom.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/27/2025, 9:40 AM
Female chameleon? That’s just mystique who the [frick] are we kidding?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 10:34 AM
@JFerguson - Not if she has no powers and simply uses masks etc, the original male version DID start out basicaly as a skilled actor and impressionist thus master of disguise and NOT a metamorph of any kind. If however they did go with a source accurate shape shiting Lady Chameleon/Camellia then yeh that is too close to Mystique and as they took that aspect away from Ms Marvel's powers doubt they'd intro someone else with it just after we had Mystique return.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/27/2025, 9:42 AM
Aahh boo sit
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/27/2025, 9:43 AM
Just wake me up when there's the first teaser trailer I had enough of these rumors of female Chameleon, Spider Queen, and everything else

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 9:58 AM
@Thing94 - don't know Spider Queen, but Goblin Queen would be cool. Would make sense if Jean Grey's also there
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/27/2025, 10:34 AM
@Thing94 - LOL same here. its f*cking exhausting at this time and pointless
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 9:57 AM
That description sounds more like a police chief rather than a villain. And if a villain from Kraven appears, it should be Kraven. Chameleon isn't main bad guy material.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:01 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I doubt we get Kraven atleast anytime soon because if the film…

Regardless of how it did , Marvel wouldn’t want that “stink” on this.

You are right that it could be a Police Chief , maybe we get Jean DeWolff?

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 10:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - not familiar with her, but could work.

As for Kraven, I wouldn't even mind it if it's Aaron Taylor Johnson. As long as they make it very clear it's a different version.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:18 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I wouldn’t either but from a studio perspective , I can either Marvel or even Sony not wanting that
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 10:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - you never know with Sony, but makes sense Marvel doesn't want it. I'm hoping it's gonna be someone like Mr. Negative or Agent Venom though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:22 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I’m still rooting for Mr Negative!!.

