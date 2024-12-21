SPIDER-MAN 4: Anya Taylor-Joy Rumored To Be In Line For Undisclosed Role

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have underperformed, but Anya Taylor-Joy has still established herself as a highly bankable and in-demand star, so it was probably only a matter of time before a major superhero franchise came calling.

According to Daniel Richtman, Taylor-Joy is being "eyed" for an undisclosed role in Spider-Man 4.

We're not sure if she's actually in talks or is simply someone Marvel/Sony is interested in, but we have previously heard that the studios were in the process of casting a new female lead (there's speculation that it might be Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, but the character's involvement has yet to be confirmed).

This wouldn't be Taylor-Joy's first brush with the Marvel universe, as she played Illyana Rasputin/Magik in 20th Century Fox's ill-fated The New Mutants. She was also believed to be up for the role of Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps prior to Julia Garner landing the gig.

There have been a number of Spidey-related rumors doing the rounds of late, some more believable than others. It sounds like the original was given a significant overhaul at some point, which could explain why we're hearing so many conflicting reports.

Reliable sources have claimed that Spider-Man 4 will introduce two new villains, and Tom Holland's Friendly Neighbourhood Webhead will also have to contend with an old foe in the form of Michael Keaton's Vulture. Casting is said to be underway for a new group of classmates for Peter.

Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have reportedly had some disagreements when it comes to the plot of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse stuff back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to have wanted to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie is still being described as an "Avengers-level event." There are also rumors that Spider-Man 4 will see Parker join forces with Venom to battle Knull, who will be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct. The movie scheduled to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.