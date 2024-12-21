SPIDER-MAN 4: Anya Taylor-Joy Rumored To Be In Line For Undisclosed Role

A new rumor is claiming that Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa, The New Mutants) is being eyed for a mysterious role in the fourth Spider-Man movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 21, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have underperformed, but Anya Taylor-Joy has still established herself as a highly bankable and in-demand star, so it was probably only a matter of time before a major superhero franchise came calling.

According to Daniel Richtman, Taylor-Joy is being "eyed" for an undisclosed role in Spider-Man 4.

We're not sure if she's actually in talks or is simply someone Marvel/Sony is interested in, but we have previously heard that the studios were in the process of casting a new female lead (there's speculation that it might be Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, but the character's involvement has yet to be confirmed).

This wouldn't be Taylor-Joy's first brush with the Marvel universe, as she played Illyana Rasputin/Magik in 20th Century Fox's ill-fated The New Mutants. She was also believed to be up for the role of Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps prior to Julia Garner landing the gig.

There have been a number of Spidey-related rumors doing the rounds of late, some more believable than others. It sounds like the original was given a significant overhaul at some point, which could explain why we're hearing so many conflicting reports.

Reliable sources have claimed that Spider-Man 4 will introduce two new villains, and Tom Holland's Friendly Neighbourhood Webhead will also have to contend with an old foe in the form of Michael Keaton's Vulture. Casting is said to be underway for a new group of classmates for Peter.

Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have reportedly had some disagreements when it comes to the plot of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse stuff back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to have wanted to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie is still being described as an "Avengers-level event." There are also rumors that Spider-Man 4 will see Parker join forces with Venom to battle Knull, who will be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct. The movie scheduled to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/21/2024, 12:02 PM
Silver Sable?
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 12/21/2024, 12:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - same first thought I had 🤘
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 12/21/2024, 12:09 PM
Sony villainverse flopping, this and Spider-Verse in the horizon, Spider-Noir too... what a time to be alive!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 12:13 PM
@WakandanQueen - yep lol

I have to say I am more interested in Spider Noir then I have been in the SUMC films by far…

Feels like they should have been doing that from the beginning.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 12:09 PM
If true then let it be Felicia Hardy/Black Cat please!!.

User Comment Image

I think she could play the fun , flirty & playful side well.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/21/2024, 12:16 PM
Spider-man starts with an S...... you know who else starts with an S?
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/21/2024, 12:28 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
LeonNova
LeonNova - 12/21/2024, 12:16 PM
On a completely shallow level, I want Felicia to be thick. But Anya is a is a beautiful and incredibly talented actress, so I wouldn’t be mad at it at all. Who knows though, she could also be Gwen or Sable.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/21/2024, 12:43 PM
@LeonNova - 😅🤣🤣 me too sir, me too.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/21/2024, 12:32 PM
Please be Black cat. Felicia is way overdue for a movie appearance.User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 12:34 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I have heard Silver Sable too which could work but I would prefer Felicia

User Comment Image

I can’t see her as Gwen or another love interest.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/21/2024, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Can't see her as Sable. Someone like Rebecca Ferguson makes more sense. Gwen would be fine as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 12:39 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Rebecca Ferguson would be good as an older Sable but if they go younger then Anya could work

I just don’t see her as Gwen , someone like a Meg Donnelly feels more like her to me.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/21/2024, 12:41 PM
Yuuge missed opportunity if Sydney Sweeny doesnt get Felicia Hardy
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 12/21/2024, 12:44 PM
Sure! She’s a really good actor and can play most parts well.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/21/2024, 12:57 PM
Think Black Cat makes the most sense. Doubt we'll see her as Gwen, although that could be interesting too. I prefer a character we haven't seen before though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 1:04 PM
@bkmeijer1 - hasn’t Feige himself said he doesn’t want to repeat characters or villains for the MCU Spider Man?.

If so , I doubt he does Gwen but if so then it be very different like Zendaya’s MJ.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/21/2024, 1:08 PM
Guppy Sanders
Polaris
Polaris - 12/21/2024, 1:14 PM
I hope this is true and that they don't waste her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 1:26 PM
@Polaris - if it’s a recurring character then I don’t think they will

Granted she may just want to do a one & done role too
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/21/2024, 1:17 PM
Did I miss something? What happened to FireandBlood? I haven't seen him around for a minute. 🤔

