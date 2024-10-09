SPIDER-MAN 4 Filming Start Date Possibly Revealed; Peter Parker's Role In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiled?

Had last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes not needed to happen, Spider-Man 4 was likely being lined up to swing into theaters next year. There's also a strong chance we'd have watched Daredevil: Born Again season 1 by now, with the second batch of episodes right around the corner.

Why are we reminding you of this? Well, because the plan was reportedly for us to get a street-level Spider-Man 4 pitting the wall-crawler and Daredevil against Mayor Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime.

As things stand, the movie is expected to be released right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That means Sony has got its way and we'll instead get a Multiversal adventure also featuring the other Spider-Men and Venom...if recent rumours are to be believed, anyway.

According to Daniel Richtman, the plan now is for Spider-Man 4 to begin shooting in the UK on May 25, 2025. Filming will then wrap in October, and Tom Holland will shoot his role in Avengers: Doomsday at the start of the year.

In related news, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims that Marvel Studios tried to get Spidey into Daredevil: Born Again. Sony is said to have refused because they'll only allow Peter Parker to appear in Avengers movies (they stand the most to gain from those as they increase interest in the hero and there's likely a financial component as well).

However, it's said that Spider-Man does at least get a mention in Daredevil: Born Again; just don't expect him to appear in season 2 after it begins production next month.

On the plus side, we will see the characters share the screen in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the Man Without Fear in the show.

"I went into the studio and did some voiceover for that a long time ago," the actor said earlier this year. "Years ago, during when I was shooting She-Hulk, so I think that was 2021. I've just seen a couple of scenes that I've voiced. And I haven't even seen the scenes, I just saw the early drawings of it. That's all I know."

"I haven't seen any of it, I have no idea what the story is, but it's cool. It's cool that [Daredevil's] in it. I'm excited about it."

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script.

A release date for the movie has not been announced, though we expect it to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.