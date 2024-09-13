SPIDER-MAN 4: New Rumor Claims To Reveal Several Villains Considered For Now-Postponed Street-Level Story

Rumour has it Spider-Man 4 will no longer be a street-level story but, according to a new report, Marvel Studios was considering some fan-favourite villains for Spidey's delayed team-up with Daredevil...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 13, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Original plans called for Spider-Man 4 to be a street-level story revolving around Peter Parker and Daredevil teaming up to battle Mayor Wilson Fisk. Ant-Man was expected to factor into the story and the movie was eyeing a 2025 release until last year's strikes caused chaos in Hollywood. 

Now, the movie is expected to swing into theaters in 2026, smack bang between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Tom Holland's Peter Parker will supposedly be the former's lead character, so a simple street-level story is no longer going to work, especially if Doomsday ends with the destruction of Earth-616 and the creation of a new Battleworld-like reality. 

Yesterday, The Cosmic Circus reported that the plan is for Spider-Man 4 to revolve around Peter and Tom Hardy's Venom teaming up to battle Knull, God of Symbiotes, as he looks to envelop the Multiverse in darkness. 

The site has since shared new details on what Marvel Studios was considering for a movie that once looked set to be a sequel to Daredevil: Born Again (which also no longer works following a creative overhaul and the fact that season 2 won't begin production until later this year).

Apparently, multiple villains were being considered for Spider-Man 4, including the Maggia, Mister Negative, Spencer Smythe, the Scorpion, and Prowler. Interestingly, it's said, "Marvel still intends to tell this story...but we may have to wait a bit longer."

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning to write the script. No official details have been revealed so anything you read should be taken with a pinch of salt for now. Still, it's fun to speculate!

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told Deadline earlier this year. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

However, he'd go on to say that the more "complicated answer" is making sure the fourth instalment lives up to its predecessors. 

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

"This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me," he added. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

Spider-Man 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date.

Fares
Fares - 9/13/2024, 8:09 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 8:13 AM
@Fares - let’s just take this as a rumor which may or may not be true…

Maybe I’m just being delusionally naive lol but I still have hope
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/13/2024, 8:12 AM
I'd be down for a Man-Spider/mutation storyline as well... 🤞

Put some body horror into Spider-Man again! 😁 the animated series arc was one of my absolute all time faves! Maybe combine it with Smythe and the Spider Slayers.

I'd pay money for that
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/13/2024, 8:45 AM
@xfan320 - User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/13/2024, 8:16 AM
"so a simple street-level story is no longer going to work, especially if Doomsday ends with the destruction of Earth-616 and the creation of a new Battleworld-like reality."

Don't know why you're jumping to that conclusion so quickly and easily.

Spidey 4 could easily be a prequel story set between NWH and Doomsday.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/13/2024, 8:45 AM
@DravenCorvis - I think they’re setting up a soft reboot. It only makes sense. I can’t imagine how they would smoothly incorporate all of those mutants without it feeling super choppy.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/13/2024, 8:16 AM
......[frick]ing Sony....
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/13/2024, 8:23 AM
But Venom 3 is going to stink...
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/13/2024, 8:25 AM
I'm totally down for a Spider-Man and Venom movie with Knull
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/13/2024, 8:29 AM
Id be super down for Smythe, Scorpion, and The Prowler showing up. I like Mist Negative but would almost want him to be in Spider-man 5.

Smythe bringing out a Spider Slayer in the 3rd act could be cool
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/13/2024, 8:34 AM
So lets say Tom gets the script for Spidey 4 and he just thinks its terrible, does he have the option to walk away or would they continuingly refine the script until its to his liking? Was just curious
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/13/2024, 8:37 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I doubt he has been given that much control but it would be detailed in a contract renewal. Normally we wouldn't see it but Sony is notorious for crappy security so it'll probably be leaked from a breach at some point

Overall I see that as more of a marketing talking point to show he's on the side of the fans
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/13/2024, 8:37 AM
Engagement for rage bait
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/13/2024, 8:39 AM
The way these rumors go from “Venom will not be in it, it will be grounded” to “Venom will be in it with Knull god of symbiotes, and its set i the multiverse” either its all a bunch of bs or they really dont know what tf their doing and winging it hard
dagenspear
dagenspear - 9/13/2024, 8:42 AM
5 villains? That seems like a bit much to me. But at least Scorpion would have been used.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 8:53 AM
God , I hope this stupid rumor of a team up with Hardy’s Venom against Knull or anything Multiverse related isn’t true…

Mister Negative would be so perfect as the villain of the next version since he has connections to F.E.A.S.T which was established in FFH and we saw in NWH as the place where Aunt May worked and was a non profit charitable organization.

Perhaps now Martin Li has taken over that and is using it as a Front for his criminal activities so Peter decides to stop him because he’s in a way tainting May’s Legacy etc.

hell maybe Peter works there and forms a bond with Li and doesn’t know he and Negative are the same person till later on.

There are so many routes like that they could go instead of another multiverse story.

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 9/13/2024, 8:55 AM
[frick]ing Sony interfering with Marvel Studios plans. What else is new?

