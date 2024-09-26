SPIDER-MAN 4 Reportedly Set To Film Next May; Casting For New Female Lead And Mysterious "Foil For Peter"

SPIDER-MAN 4 Reportedly Set To Film Next May; Casting For New Female Lead And Mysterious &quot;Foil For Peter&quot;

We have an updated filming schedule for Spider-Man 4, which is reportedly set to begin shooting towards the end of next May. We're also hearing that two new lead roles are neing cast...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 26, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

We recently learned that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will take the helm of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' still untitled fourth Spider-Man movie, and production is now said to be full steam ahead.

Trade reports have already confirmed that filming should get underway early next year, and we may have a more exact timeframe thanks to MTTSH.

According to the scooper, "Spider-Man 4 begins filming in the UK at the end of May 2025, and they're casting a new female lead as well as a new male lead to serve as a foil for Peter."

This new female lead could be Black Cat, who has previously been rumored to appear. "Foil for Peter" is interesting wording, as it doesn't sound like this character is going to be an outright villain. Could we see a new take on Harry Osborn make his MCU debut, perhaps?

Plot details are still under wraps, but previous rumors have claimed that Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have had some disagreements when it comes to the story of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse stuff back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie is still being described as an "Avengers-level event." There are also rumors that Spider-Man 4 will see Parker join forces with Venom to battle Knull, who will be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ - though Deadline's report of Cretton taking the gig noted that their deals have yet to officially close.

Holland is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one or both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," the actor said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2024, 4:08 PM
Is Hunter Shafer time to shine..she can be Gwen and Peg Spidey as she pegs Tom Holland on those real life Zendaya threesomes
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/26/2024, 4:09 PM
Personally I’d want them to do Black Cat, Symbiote Suit, and Scorpion but I doubt we see any of that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 4:57 PM
@Ha1frican - that would be great since it seems like NWH just set all that up perfectly but yeah , I doubt it too

You could streamline it more by having Mac Gargan become Venom rather then Scorpion like he does in the comics only for Peter to get the Symbiote by the end.

Anyway I’m just hoping for a street level story atleast , fingers crossed!!.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2024, 4:09 PM
Black Cat, Silk or Female Doc ock for female chick.
Morlun probably makes the most sense for male villain, if Sony really is wanting it to be another Multiverse hooping thing.
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 9/26/2024, 4:11 PM
If Zendaya is going to be in this, that means she won't be filming the next season of Euphoria (which I doubt is even going to happen). This means her series co-star Sydney Sweeney could also be available if she's not already booked for something.

Come on, Sony/Marvel. Don't pass up on this casting.

User Comment Image


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 4:16 PM
@MovieMonster - I wouldn’t mind her as Felicia but my choice is still Anya Taylor Joy

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 4:25 PM
a "New Female Lead" rami's Ben would be proud
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 4:28 PM
Foil is indeed interesting since it doesn’t necessarily constitute it being the main villain of the film..

He could be an academic or love rival of Peter like Flash or Brad were in the first 2 MCU Spidey films.

It would be cool if it was Harry and they start off on the wrong foot rather then being old friends like it was in the previous live action versions (it would actually be more in line with the original portrayal of their relationship actually).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 9/26/2024, 4:39 PM
New female lead? Oh, snap! Place your bets!

