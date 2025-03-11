SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS

We've webbed up even more Spider-Man 4 rumours, this time offering updates on the movie's possible villains, the long-awaited debut of Black Cat (we think), and various other astonishing new tidbits...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It's been a long time since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters, making Spider-Man 4 easily one of the MCU's most highly anticipated upcoming releases. 

The rumour mill has churned out a seemingly endless list of possible supporting characters and villains, though no one can seem to agree on who or what we'll see in the movie next summer. Today, The Cosmic Circus has shed at least a little light on what's likely in store for us. 

"I have heard many conflicting things, first Knull, then Mephisto, now Doom," explains the site's Alex Perez. "What I can say is, I don’t expect the villain to be someone 'street-level."

He'd later add that he's heard a "character with a whip is involved," a reference perhaps to either Black Cat or The Enforcers' Montana (the former seems more likely). 

In the comics, Felicia Hardy has no interest in the man beneath the mask and now seems like the perfect time for a Spider-Man who has given up on being Peter Parker to get caught in the web of a morally dubious character like Black Cat. 

Asked about Venom's possible role in Spider-Man 4, the scooper says, "Last I heard, they were planning on bringing in Eddie for Spider-Man 4, but we’ll see if that’s the case." The moment Knull was revealed to be in Venom: The Last Dance, he and Eddie Brock were said to be the plan for Spidey's next movie, so we'd advise against putting too much stock in that for now. 

Other tidbits in the site's report include Peter being "emotionally conflicted" in Spider-Man 4 and a claim that the hero can somehow undo Doctor Strange's spell. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be at the helm of Spider-Man 4, meaning fans are expecting some wild action scenes. Perez alluded to that by teasing, "The stunt/[choreography] team is having some fun with some pre-viz stuff."

It appears Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are going all-in on the wall-crawler's next solo outing being a Multiversal adventure. This means we'll have to wait for the street-level story Spider-Man: No Way Home's closing moments seemingly promised us. 

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have confirmed that they won't reprise their respective roles as Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk in the movie, while Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained why Spidey won't appear in Daredevil: Born Again

"You know, I'm not sure exactly what the rules are but I think [Sony] have longform television rights," the executive explained. "We can do 30-minute animation, I think."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Actor Bokeem Woodbine Teases MCU Return As Shocker
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Actor Bokeem Woodbine Teases MCU Return As Shocker
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Be Set In Battleworld...And Could Pay A Visit To Spider-Island!
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Be Set In Battleworld...And Could Pay A Visit To Spider-Island!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spankme
Spankme - 3/11/2025, 1:16 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 1:24 PM
Did Felicia Hardy dye her hair black in that picture? Is she wearing a wig?
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/11/2025, 1:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - That is Ultimate Black Cat from the new Ultimate Spider-Man series
MG0019
MG0019 - 3/11/2025, 1:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The character has “black” in the name. So it’s a totally original and creative idea, not stereotypical at all or formulaic or racist in its own right, to make the character black now. Oh, and we got to give them the most insane wild hairstyle ever that ruins the design’s silhouette and practicality; because that’s for real for real Representation.

As a “person of color” I wish these “creatives” would stop pandering and fetishizing stereotypes. I feel more called out that anything, not included at all. This is YOUR Blackcat. Nah man, my BlackCat had one of the best designs with the white hair & the fur cuffs. 🤌🏼

While we’re at it, stop replacing redheads. I love heads; we all love redheads. They’re beautiful. Stop being so damn formulaic and robotic and race swapping every ginger. That’s racism too, ya putz.
Lem1
Lem1 - 3/11/2025, 2:12 PM
@MG0019 - I think she looks great! I'd still like ta c the classic Black Cat in Live-action 1st, but I'd accept this version I guess. Beggers can't be choosers an' all...I mean it's Ultimate Spider-Man - New Ultimate Spider-Man, I should say. I am really hoping we see the Platinum Blonde Black Cat in Spidey 4 🤞🤞
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 2:25 PM
@MG0019 -

🤝
Forthas
Forthas - 3/11/2025, 1:27 PM
I am not a fan of Black Cat. They should shift the focus to Spider Woman.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 3/11/2025, 1:36 PM
“a reference perhaps to either Black Cat or The Enforcers' Montana (the former seems more likely).”

Tell us you know NOTHING about the subject matter without actually saying it Josh.

Black Cat doesn’t use a whip.

That’s Catwoman. From D.C.

Yet more top notch “6 figure” reporting of rumours from Mr Wilding.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 2:28 PM
@DrSmoonk -

In some realities Black Cat uses a whip.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 1:40 PM
I doubt it’s Montana since his real name in the 616 comics atleast is Jackson Brice who was already in Homecoming…

User Comment Image

Fun fact: the character was combined with Shocker from the comics in Spectacular Spider Man which is where Homecoming drew inspiration from by having him be the first one in that.

Hopefully it is Black Cat since I think it’s an appropriate time to bring her given the situation Peter is in right now and the struggle certain versions of her bring when she arrives such as trying to perhaps convince the latter to be Spidey full time?.

Anyway , hopefully Destin has brought on his stunt team from Shang Chi for this since that would be fun!!.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/11/2025, 1:44 PM
This would be idiotic. I'm not watching Venom Last Dance before this.
VicSage
VicSage - 3/11/2025, 1:53 PM
If we must go the route of a Spider-man film featuring other heroes and larger stakes— I’d really just want to see him with Daredevil, Black Cat, and Punisher (maybe) against Fisk, Scorpion, and Shocker as he struggles to find himself, balance his life, and process his grief and new outlook on his life. Could take or leave the symbiote honestly.

All this Knull, Venom, multiversal nonsense is unnecessary. The character needs to be grounded after the huge multiversal stakes of his last film and the huge multiversal finale he’s sure to be a part of. If we don’t get a more grounded Spiderman story now, I hope we get it in 5.

Sounds like the powers that be may have moved plans for the grounded Spidey to 5 and they’re using 4 for multiverse shenanigans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 1:55 PM
@VicSage - I think it being placed right now between Doomsday and SW seems pretty certain to be a muktiversal tale but I agree.

Spidey has stories set in the multiverse or international but he works best street level in NYC.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/11/2025, 2:19 PM
...so now the spell can be undone?


*plot magic*
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 2:29 PM
Why would Disney do this with Black Cat?

To social engineer people

To indoctrinate people

To annoy people

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder