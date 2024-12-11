SPIDER-MAN 4: Willem Dafoe Reveals Whether He Could Return As Green Goblin In Spidey's Next MCU Movie

With speculation still running rampant about what we'll see in Spider-Man 4,Nosferatu star Willem Dafoe has weighed in on the odds of us seeing him return as the Green Goblin. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Willem Dafoe played Norman Osborn for the first time in 2002's Spider-Man, though the Green Goblin's story reached a definitive end when he was impaled on his own glider. 

The actor reprised the role in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 as a spectre haunting his son, Harry. However, the franchise ended before he could follow in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart by returning from the dead. 

Nearly two decades after first suiting up as the iconic villain, Dafoe reprised perhaps his most iconic role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Transported to Earth-616 before his death, Norman reminded us why he's Spidey's greatest foe by killing his Aunt May and very nearly turning Peter Parker into a killer (he also stabbed Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler in the back for good measure). 

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu this week, Dafoe was asked if he could continue Norman's story in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said last year. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

While some fans were disappointed that the Goblin spent very little time wearing his mask, Dafoe's facial expressions were ultimately all that was needed to sell the villain as a truly terrifying force of nature. In fact, we'd go so far as to say it was one of the best superhero movie performances in recent memory.

Unfortunately, even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, we don't necessarily anticipate seeing Norman again. Sony might attempt to convince Dafoe to reprise the role in one of their upcoming movies, but it's hard to picture there being room for him in Spider-Man 4 or even something like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Why not? Well, in many ways, his story ended when he was cured and forced to live with the consequences of what he'd done as Green Goblin. Spider-Man: No Way Home also confirmed that there's seemingly no Norman on the Sacred Timeline. 

You can hear more from Dafoe by following the link in the X post below. 

Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 12:47 PM
His rendition of Norman Osbourne is iconic. Among the great super hero villains. But if they replace him then I cast my vote for Michael C Hall...

User Comment Image

...as the next MCU (not Sony) Norman Osbourne.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/11/2024, 12:58 PM
@Forthas - I always wondered how an actor like him didn't become more popular. Apart from Dexter in which his awesome, you don't see him in other mainstream content.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 1:02 PM
@Urubrodi - I looked it up. There was a stretch where he was battling Lukemia (while working on Dexter) so that may have played a role in it. Other than that, I agree he should have done more. In this case, he seems open to the superhero genre as he has voiced Batman in animated shows. Has the red hair and of course can convey brooding evil. Can't think of a better choice for Green Goblin.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/11/2024, 1:08 PM
@Forthas - Oh didn't know that he had lukemia, that really sucks, glad he overcame that. He's fantastic as Dexter and is perfect for a psycopathic character like Norman, so I'm all in on this. If not him then maybe Damian Lewis (just because I'm a fan of Band of Brothers).
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 12/11/2024, 1:09 PM
@Forthas - Not bad. I remember people wanted him for Daredevil back in the day.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/11/2024, 12:47 PM
We need some villains causing havoc on Battleworld and Green Goblin would be great.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 12/11/2024, 12:48 PM
Not saying i DO or DONT want this just saying it could happen….if everyone wants it that bad why not just have him….be the goblin of 616/19999999 the precedent already exists some characters DO have all their variants played by the same actor some don’t if they don’t feel he’ll ever be topped…its an option…
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/11/2024, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/11/2024, 12:52 PM
Yeah no i want some fresh take of norman osborn like more a charismatic yet stoic route. Just like spectacular tv series did.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/11/2024, 12:59 PM
He was "cured" in the end of the movie, so bringing him back would lessen the events of No Way Home. Plus, as much as I love him as the Green Goblin, I think they should do a new villain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 1:02 PM
Honestly as great as he was in the Raimi films and brought it to a new level in NWH imo , I would be fine with us moving on from his take on the character especially since he was cured in the latter…

However it would be fun to see what his life is now like post-cure and how that’s affected the world of the Raimi films but I doubt we get that.

He could be a villain on Dooms side in SW but I wouldn’t want them to go back on his arc in NWH either unless he plays a new variant so we’ll see.

Also correct me if I’m wrong but NWH didn’t confirm that there was no Norman in the MCU but that there was no Oscorp which is a different thing…

If so then he could be an aspiring or failed businessman trying to get on top and he feels the Goblin serum is the way to do that.

User Comment Image

