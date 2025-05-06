SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Casting Call May Reveal How The Movie Connects To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, leading to speculation that we're getting another Multiverse movie featuring the web-slinger.

If one thing has become clear in recent months, it's that no one actually knows what's going on with Spidey's MCU return. The rumours and wild claims have become never-ending, though it's recently been reported that Tom Holland will not appear in Doomsday.

We'll see. In the meantime, Daniel Richtman reports that a casting call has gone out for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, looking for actors to play teachers.

This has led to speculation that Marvel Studios is searching for college professors, confirming speculation that Peter is finally heading to college (which makes sense given where he was when he last saw him).

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has since chimed in on social media to suggest this movie will be a "prequel" to Avengers: Doomsday. That likely means the teenager will be busy with his own problems while Earth's Mightiest Heroes are fighting Doctor Doom.

If so, the door is open to a street-level adventure that perhaps ends with an Avengers tie-in, setting the stage for Spider-Man to be a major player in Avengers: Secret Wars. With any luck, this means the door is finally open for the wall-crawler to share the screen with Daredevil in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Charlie Cox has repeatedly expressed an interest in teaming up with Holland's Spider-Man, and the stage was set for that in some ways with his cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for whether they'd team up to battle Mayor Fisk, that remains to be seen. Cox's Daredevil: Born Again co-star Vincent D'Onofrio has claimed there are rights issues with the Kingpin of Crime that relegate him to television, though that doesn't add up now that Marvel Studios has acquired Fox's Marvel properties and is working hand-in-hand with Sony Pictures.

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know?" D'Onofrio said last year. "I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen. I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in...but who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, it's like that."

More recently, he's said, "You can ask that because we're not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.