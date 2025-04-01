SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Title May Confirm Accuracy Of Recent Story Synopsis

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Title May Confirm Accuracy Of Recent Story Synopsis

With the fourth Spider-Man movie's official title announced during last night's CinemaCon presentation, we may have confirmation that a recent story synopsis was on the level...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Last night during Sony Pictures' CinemaCon presentation, the title of the fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland's take on Marvel Comics' iconic wall-crawler was revealed to be Brand New Day.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sadie Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

Of course, just because the movie borrows the title, doesn't mean it's going to be anything close to a direct adaptation of the comic storyline - although we will likely see certain elements carry over, especially since No Way Home ended with Doctor Strange casting a spell to make everyone that knew Peter forget that he exists.

Late last year, a rumored synopsis for the then untitled Spider-Man 4 did the rounds online after showing up on a production website. The outline didn't garner much attention since fans figured it sounded a little too "basic," but with the Brand New Day title now confirmed, people are taking another look.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Even if this is accurate, it doesn't reveal very much. There are numerous possibilities for this "unlikely ally," but some fans are convinced it will be Sink's mysterious character and not a previously established MCU hero.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

