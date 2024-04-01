SPIDER-MAN Director Sam Raimi Says He's Not Working On Fourth Movie With Tobey Maguire "Yet"

When it was confirmed that Tobey Maguire would reprise the role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it didn't take long for rumors to spring up that Sam Raimi was in talks to helm a fourth solo movie featuring the original big-screen wall-crawler.

We didn't put too much stock in the rumors at the time, but when No Way Home came out and made over a $1 billion worldwide, Sony Pictures attempting to capitalise on that success by revisiting Raimi's trilogy - as well as The Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield - started to seem a lot more feasible.

Raimi was asked about the rumors while speaking to CBR at CinemaCon.

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director responded. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'”

He continued, “I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

So, it doesn't sound like anything is currently in the works, but that "yet" could indicate that he has had discussions about a potential Spider-Man 4 or is at the very least interested in the possibility of returning to the franchise.

In a previous interview, Raimi said he would love to work with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the filmmaker said in a 2002 interview with ComicBook.com. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Would you like to see Sam Raimi helm a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire? Drop us a comment down below.