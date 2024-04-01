SPIDER-MAN Director Sam Raimi Says He's Not Working On Fourth Movie With Tobey Maguire "Yet"

Sam Raimi has addressed rumors that he's working on a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire, and while it doesn't sound like anything is in the works right now, it could be down the line...

Apr 01, 2024
When it was confirmed that Tobey Maguire would reprise the role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it didn't take long for rumors to spring up that Sam Raimi was in talks to helm a fourth solo movie featuring the original big-screen wall-crawler.

We didn't put too much stock in the rumors at the time, but when No Way Home came out and made over a $1 billion worldwide, Sony Pictures attempting to capitalise on that success by revisiting Raimi's trilogy - as well as The Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield - started to seem a lot more feasible.

Raimi was asked about the rumors while speaking to CBR at CinemaCon.

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director responded. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'”

He continued, “I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

So, it doesn't sound like anything is currently in the works, but that "yet" could indicate that he has had discussions about a potential Spider-Man 4 or is at the very least interested in the possibility of returning to the franchise.

In a previous interview, Raimi said he would love to work with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the filmmaker said in a 2002 interview with ComicBook.com. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Would you like to see Sam Raimi helm a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire? Drop us a comment down below.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2024, 7:17 PM
Unfortunately we are stuck with Holland Spidey for the foreseeable future.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/1/2024, 7:17 PM
I’m not a billionaire… yet.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 4/1/2024, 7:18 PM
Why can't we live in a world where we get both TASM 3 and SM4?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/1/2024, 7:20 PM
@Highflyer - we should. Make it the Amazing Spider-Man & the Spectacular Spider-Man.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2024, 7:32 PM
@Highflyer -

Because no one wants to live in a world with those horrible ASM movies.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/1/2024, 7:19 PM
MMKAY.... Alan Ritchson as cap though?


User Comment Image


User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/1/2024, 7:50 PM
@KennKathleen - Or venom
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/1/2024, 8:00 PM
@TheRationalNerd - That's a good idea. He'll fit very well for Eddie.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/1/2024, 7:56 PM
It's 2024 and people are still falling for April Fools shenanigans.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/1/2024, 8:07 PM
@SonOfAGif - I don't see what the big deal is about April fools. I live April 1st the same way I live every day of my life. Not believing anything I read and not trusting anyone.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/1/2024, 8:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I see.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/1/2024, 8:00 PM
If Sony had any brains left they'll make a Raimi Spider-Man 4.
It's guaranteed to get a billion.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/1/2024, 8:06 PM
@BritishMonkey - I don't think it will. Right now the Multiverse concept is a big selling point whether we like it or not. Despite Marvel Studios having a bump on the road, They still control the market share for the superhero genre. So until we leave the Multiverse, A lot of standalone hero stories won't sell well.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/1/2024, 8:20 PM
I don't really care if we get Spider-Man 4 lol last Spider-Man in the Tobey universe came out almost 20 years ago. Let Tobey beat some ass in secret wars and fly off into the sunset.

Also, I'm not sure why people was trying to convince me otherwise but no way home was a really good movie amd contrary to what people say, Tom Holland shined more than anyone else

