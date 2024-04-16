SPIDER-MAN Swings To Impressive Box Office Haul For Re-Release As Crowd Reaction To Final Swing Goes Viral

As part of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Mondays," each of the web-slinger's live-action movies will be re-released over the next 8 weeks. It started yesterday with Spider-Man, a movie which swung into theaters over two decades ago, way back in 2002.

It's all part of the studio's 100th-anniversary celebrations; while the majority of comic book fans would prefer to see Spider-Man return to Marvel Studios, the wall-crawler remains a huge part of Sony's slate and is a property they're unlikely to ever part ways with.

Regardless, moviegoers keen to either experience Spider-Man on the big screen for the first time (or for the first time in literal decades - feel old yet?) managed to rack up an impressive $680,000 in 466 U.S. theaters yesterday.

Needless to say, it's going to be very interesting to see which of these Spider-Man movies ultimately comes out on top!

Sam Raimi has repeatedly expressed an interest in returning to helm Spider-Man 4 after walking away from the movie in 2010. The filmmaker couldn't make the version he wanted in the time allowed and lost his passion for the character after Ari Arad shoehorned Venom into Spider-Man 3.

We don't expect the sequel to ever actually become a reality, but Tobey Maguire will likely reprise his role as Peter Parker in an upcoming Multiversal MCU project (Avengers: Secret Wars, for example).

Recently, we spoke with Dylan Baker about playing Dr. Curt Connors in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, and he told us this about the experience:

"Well, you know, I remember the first scene I had was on the campus of Columbia University in New York. So, I went up there and we worked for six or seven hours and, as I left, I think I had a cell phone at the time, I can’t remember, or when I got home, all of a sudden, my friend called me up" and said, ‘There are these pictures of you online.’ ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘You’re in Spider-Man!’ I said, ‘How do you know that?’" "I went to where he was looking and there were pictures online already of the scene we did today of me and Tobey! I had no idea they could happen that fast. It was just crazy, but really fun. I got more into the effects in Spider-Man 3 with that glob and running all over and everything, and having to do all of that. Yeah, it was really fun. It was a lot of fun."

Footage of fans losing their minds over Spider-Man's final swing has also gone viral today; check that out in the X post below.