SPIDER-MAN's Laura Harrier Calls Out SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore: "You're A F*cking Weirdo"

SPIDER-MAN's Laura Harrier Calls Out SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore: &quot;You're A F*cking Weirdo&quot;

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has found himself on the receiving end of more backlash, this time from Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 21, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Shameik Moore, who provides the voice of Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies, recently made headlines after sharing a social media post that a lot of people viewed as a response to Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen) announcing her engagement.

"There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply," the actor Tweeted.

Moore later denied that his post had anything to do with Steinfeld's news: "Had no idea Hailee is engaged! That's amazing, I'm here reflecting on my 2024 goals that are rolling over into 2025. Gods timing."

This might well have simply been an ill-timed post taken out of context, but this isn't the first time Moore has been accused of "creeping" on his co-star, and a compilation video of the actor appearing to make Steinfeld uncomfortable during interviews soon followed.

Some feel that Moore has been treated unfairly by the internet, but it might be a little more difficult to defend his latest actions.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home actress Laura Harrier (Liz Allen/Toomes) shared a video to social media, calling out Moore for posting a year-old photo of the two of them together at a party with the caption "Coming Soon."

Harrier says she texted Moore and asked him to remove it at the time because she's engaged and didn't want people to think something was going on between them, and decided to respond when she realized that the picture was still up.

“I texted him, ‘Hey can you take this down? I don’t know why you would post that, I’m getting married, I don’t like this insinuation.’ It’s still up… You’re a f*cking weirdo.”

Again, not nearly as easy to pass this off as coincidence or Moore's comments/posts being misconstrued. Moore has now deleted the photo and shared the following response.

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Mephisto? Symbiotes? Daredevil? Ghost Rider?! Why It's Best Not To Take SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors Too Seriously
Related:

Mephisto? Symbiotes? Daredevil? Ghost Rider?! Why It's Best Not To Take SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors Too Seriously
SPIDER-MAN 4: Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Appear As Daredevil - Could We Also See [SPOILER]?
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Appear As Daredevil - Could We Also See [SPOILER]?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/21/2024, 9:35 AM
Each year it becomes clearer that a good number of these people should either be in jail or an asylum. How the public can look up to them is truly something I will never understand.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheJok3r - i mean. They're kids

Be happy 4k cameras weren't pointed on you in the 90s bud
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 12/21/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheJok3r - they’re human beings.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/21/2024, 9:54 AM
@Vigor - its only going to get worse. The biggest issue is our laws are still mainly based on 1980s writings. Very few of them are directed towards todays society but yet they still govern us based on those.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/21/2024, 10:02 AM
@philinterrupted - I wonder what would happen if an unknown middle class person did what these freaks do.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 9:37 AM
Much ado about nothing

Highschool shit that now is amplified because we have the internet and they're celebrities
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/21/2024, 9:37 AM
Sort of off-topic, but anyone else think Harrier could have shit her video before or after her bloody lunch? Did we really need to listen to her slurping away in between sentences?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/21/2024, 9:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - shot, even 😂
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 10:04 AM
@MarkCassidy - lol
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/21/2024, 9:38 AM
Lol! Everyone in Hollywood is starving for attention.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/21/2024, 9:42 AM
it appears Miles got another super power..... woman repellent
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/21/2024, 9:42 AM
Laura telling everyone we getting married before I agreed on making it public is gonna be a problem unfortunately
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 9:48 AM
@Matchesz - gonna have to set her straight man
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/21/2024, 9:45 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 9:47 AM
Like I get these actors have been in CBMs but I don’t know if news like this has a place on this site , this isn’t TMZ..

Anyway , I do think the Hailee situation was just ill timing but this is harder to defend since if it was apparently just about the song for Moore then he could have posted another video or photo illustrating that then the one he did which could be misconstrued.

He really needs to get off social media for awhile.

Also do you guys think there’s a chance this could lead him to being recast as Miles in Beyond The Spiderverse?.

I don’t think so but it is something I have seen on social media.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 9:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed with everything
Polaris
Polaris - 12/21/2024, 10:07 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I don't think there's reason enough to recast him, even though I agree he's a weirdo lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 10:14 AM
@Polaris - same.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/21/2024, 10:04 AM
They need to finish the third movie stat before this guy really screws up and needs to get the boot.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 12/21/2024, 10:22 AM
Ah Hollyweird, the megalomania capital of the world...
Forthas
Forthas - 12/21/2024, 10:22 AM
That is getting a bit on the creepy side and I defended him with the Hailee Steinfeld. This could still be circumstantial but there better not be another one...once may be coincidence...twice is confirmation.

BTW... if they feel the need to replace him in voice or live action, then they should look at Dallas Dupree Young

User Comment Image

....just a thought!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder