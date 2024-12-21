SPIDER-MAN's Laura Harrier Calls Out SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore: "You're A F*cking Weirdo"

Shameik Moore, who provides the voice of Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies, recently made headlines after sharing a social media post that a lot of people viewed as a response to Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen) announcing her engagement.

"There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply," the actor Tweeted.

Moore later denied that his post had anything to do with Steinfeld's news: "Had no idea Hailee is engaged! That's amazing, I'm here reflecting on my 2024 goals that are rolling over into 2025. Gods timing."

This might well have simply been an ill-timed post taken out of context, but this isn't the first time Moore has been accused of "creeping" on his co-star, and a compilation video of the actor appearing to make Steinfeld uncomfortable during interviews soon followed.

Some feel that Moore has been treated unfairly by the internet, but it might be a little more difficult to defend his latest actions.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home actress Laura Harrier (Liz Allen/Toomes) shared a video to social media, calling out Moore for posting a year-old photo of the two of them together at a party with the caption "Coming Soon."

Harrier says she texted Moore and asked him to remove it at the time because she's engaged and didn't want people to think something was going on between them, and decided to respond when she realized that the picture was still up.

“I texted him, ‘Hey can you take this down? I don’t know why you would post that, I’m getting married, I don’t like this insinuation.’ It’s still up… You’re a f*cking weirdo.”

Laura Harrier says she asked SPIDER-VERSE star Shameik Moore to delete his post that included her because she's engaged:



"I asked him 'hey can you take this down? I don't know why you would post that, I'm getting married I don't like this insinuation.' It's still up, it's…

Again, not nearly as easy to pass this off as coincidence or Moore's comments/posts being misconstrued. Moore has now deleted the photo and shared the following response.

