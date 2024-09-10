SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious "Bodyguard" Role

SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious &quot;Bodyguard&quot; Role

Amazon's upcoming Spider-Noir series continues to build out its cast, this time with the addition of Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman star Jack Huston. You can find more details on his role right here.

By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Deadline brings word that Amazon's Spider-Noir has cast Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston in a mysterious "bodyguard" role. No further details have been shared, though he could be playing anyone from an unnamed heavy to a new take on villains like Hammerhead and Tombstone.

He now joins a cast which will be led by Nicolas Cage (who is supposedly playing Ben Reilly in place of Peter Parker), Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and Li Jun Li.

HBO's Boardwalk Empire put Huston on the map, though the ill-fated Ben-Hur derailed his attempt to become a Hollywood leading man. The closest he's come to starring in a comic book project is Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. His other credits include The IrishmanHouse of Gucci, and Fargo.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video. 

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In terms of plot details, we previously learned that the Prime Video series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Few other official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters. 

Asked about his first proper foray into television, Cage said, "I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. I thought, 'We don’t have time to do that in movies.' So that to me seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don’t know if the project [Noir] that I’m exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic."

The actor would go on to describe Spider-Noir as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"I don’t like violence," Cage added. "I don’t want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Noir as we have them and let us know who you think Huston could be playing in the comments section below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/10/2024, 5:40 PM
my guess is that he's playing the Bodyguard
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/10/2024, 5:56 PM
This show's going to be bad
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 6:00 PM
Going by the character descriptions (which seem to be true given other casting for this show) , I’m going with him being their take on Flint Marko/Sandman…

𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐨, 𝐚𝐤𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧:

𝐀 𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐮𝐫𝐢, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐠𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥. 𝐈𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐟𝐚𝐧-𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞.

https://comicbookmovie.com/spider_man/spider-noir-character-breakdowns-reveal-surprising-new-details-about-prime-video-series---spoilers-a212411#gs.eya1bu

A hired goon could also mean he’s Yuri’s bodyguard aswell…

Anyway he’s a good actor , this cast is shaping up nicely and is easily the Sony Marvel project I’m most interested in as of now!!.

View Recorder