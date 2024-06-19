DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Reveals How Long Ago He Recorded YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Lines

When Spider-Man: Freshman Year Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was first announced by Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation in 2022, perhaps the biggest news was the addition of Charlie Cox to the cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

The Daredevil star had only just made his MCU debut months earlier in Spider-Man: No Way Home, making the news Cox had joined the series one of the Comic-Con's biggest talking points.

Talking at Fan Expo Boston this past weekend (via Toonado.com), Daredevil: Born Again's lead revealed how long ago he recorded his lines for the show and confirmed he's yet to see any more from the project than we did at Comic-Con nearly two years ago.

"I went into the studio and did some voiceover for that a long time ago. Years ago, during when I was shooting She-Hulk, so I think that was 2021," Cox told fans. "I've just seen a couple of scenes that I've voiced. And I haven't even seen the scenes, I just saw the early drawings of it. That's all I know."

"I haven't seen any of it, I have no idea what the story is, but it's cool," the actor added. "It's cool that [Daredevil's] in it. I'm excited about it."

Marvel Studios' animated offerings have taken much longer to reach us than expected. The pandemic created a backlog in animation, of course, which also impacted when we saw What If...? season 2 and X-Men '97. Unfortunately, we're not anticipating the wall-crawler's latest TV show reaching us until late 2024 or early 2025.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Rumoured cast members include Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

As for the previously announced second season, it's previously been reported that the studio won't be moving forward with what was once called "Spider-Man: Sophomore Year" until they can gauge interest in the first season.

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Here's a reminder of how Daredevil will look in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.