SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Showrunner John Semper Jr. Is Ready To Return For SPIDER-MAN '94 Revival

Spider-Man: The Animated Series remains a beloved classic in the eyes of fans and, for many '90s kids, it was their introduction to the web-slinger. With X-Men: The Animated Series getting a revival on Disney+ courtesy of this month's X-Men '97, could "Spider-Man '94" eventually follow?

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is already on the way (the show will explore Peter Parker's early years as Spidey in an MCU-like reality) and, because of that, it seems unlikely. Spider-Man: The Animated Series is also believed to be bogged down in rights issues.

Recently, showrunner John Semper Jr. was asked whether he'd like to continue that Spider-Man's story; as many of you will recall, the show ended on a pretty major cliffhanger with Mary Jane Watson still missing and the Spider-Verse even in play.

"All they have to do is call me," he teased on X. "I'm here, and I'd certainly consider doing it."

In the first trailer for X-Men '97, a copy of The Daily Bugle was spotted which reiterated that the show takes place in the same world as Spider-Man: The Animated Series. If nothing else, we can't help but wonder whether Spidey will eventually show up in the revival thanks to Marvel Studios' relationship with Sony Pictures.

"Well, it feels spectacular," Semper Jr. told us in 2022 about the love Spider-Man: The Animated Series continues to receive. "I am, right at this moment, very happy to be me [Laughs]. I do get wonderful feedback from fans. Just about every other day I get an email or a letter out of the blue from someone saying about what the series meant to them."

"I always hoped the show would have longevity and an impact down the line, and that people would appreciate the kind of drama we brought. It was threading that needle of appealing to fans, older people, and introducing Spider-Man to a new generation of kids who were totally unfamiliar with him."

As for a possible revival, he added, "I don’t think that the politics of the situation will allow for the 90s Spider-Man series to be revived. If they did revive it, I don’t know if I’d get to be involved."

"I was in a very good position because I was really able to have a lot of creative control over that show after episode 13 or 14. I don’t know if I’d ever have that situation again, so it would really make it a different kind of thing."

Would you like to see Spider-Man '94 become a reality? Let us know in the comments section below.