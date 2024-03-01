SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Showrunner John Semper Jr. Is Ready To Return For SPIDER-MAN '94 Revival

John Semper Jr. was in charge of Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the 1990s and has confirmed he's ready and willing to revive the show, X-Men '97-style, if Marvel Studios comes calling. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2024 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

Spider-Man: The Animated Series remains a beloved classic in the eyes of fans and, for many '90s kids, it was their introduction to the web-slinger. With X-Men: The Animated Series getting a revival on Disney+ courtesy of this month's X-Men '97, could "Spider-Man '94" eventually follow?

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is already on the way (the show will explore Peter Parker's early years as Spidey in an MCU-like reality) and, because of that, it seems unlikely. Spider-Man: The Animated Series is also believed to be bogged down in rights issues. 

Recently, showrunner John Semper Jr. was asked whether he'd like to continue that Spider-Man's story; as many of you will recall, the show ended on a pretty major cliffhanger with Mary Jane Watson still missing and the Spider-Verse even in play.

"All they have to do is call me," he teased on X. "I'm here, and I'd certainly consider doing it."

In the first trailer for X-Men '97, a copy of The Daily Bugle was spotted which reiterated that the show takes place in the same world as Spider-Man: The Animated Series. If nothing else, we can't help but wonder whether Spidey will eventually show up in the revival thanks to Marvel Studios' relationship with Sony Pictures.

"Well, it feels spectacular," Semper Jr. told us in 2022 about the love Spider-Man: The Animated Series continues to receive. "I am, right at this moment, very happy to be me [Laughs]. I do get wonderful feedback from fans. Just about every other day I get an email or a letter out of the blue from someone saying about what the series meant to them."

"I always hoped the show would have longevity and an impact down the line, and that people would appreciate the kind of drama we brought. It was threading that needle of appealing to fans, older people, and introducing Spider-Man to a new generation of kids who were totally unfamiliar with him."

As for a possible revival, he added, "I don’t think that the politics of the situation will allow for the 90s Spider-Man series to be revived. If they did revive it, I don’t know if I’d get to be involved."

"I was in a very good position because I was really able to have a lot of creative control over that show after episode 13 or 14. I don’t know if I’d ever have that situation again, so it would really make it a different kind of thing."

Would you like to see Spider-Man '94 become a reality? Let us know in the comments section below.

ChrisRed - 3/1/2024, 4:55 AM
A continuation of Spider-Man TAS would be great. MJ, Gobby, Venom and Carnage all deserve to have proper endings to their stories.

That said, I'd much rather have a 3rd season of Spectacular Spider-Man.
Toecutter - 3/1/2024, 5:32 AM
@ChrisRed -

Matchesz - 3/1/2024, 4:55 AM
Chameleon will come out as non binary
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2024, 4:56 AM
They'll get him back just to replace him with Miles by the end of the first episode.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 5:20 AM
Was a fan of Spidey '94 but it couldn't touch how great X-Men the animated series was. I'd be up for them reviving Spidey though.

As far as rights issues, The Wonder Years was entangled in rights issues forever, mostly due to the various music of the times in each episode. No DVDs available except for bootleg copies. It took a long time, but the show eventually saw the light of day for purchase and now it's streaming online.

My point being, if they really want it done, they can revive Spidey '94 eventually.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 5:56 AM
I wouldn’t mind a revival of this show honestly since I enjoyed what i had seen of it…



However if given the choice , I would rather get Spectacular Spider Man back too since that’s imo the best version of the character & his world outside the comics.

View Recorder