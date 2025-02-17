YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Poster Sees Peter Parker Don A Familiar Costume Ahead Of The Finale

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Poster Sees Peter Parker Don A Familiar Costume Ahead Of The Finale

Marvel Animation has released a new poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and it sees the wall-crawler don his most iconic costume for the first time in the Disney+ series. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

The two-episode Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finale hits Disney+ on Wednesday morning (or Tuesday night, depending on where you live) and we now have a spectacular new poster for the series. 

In the closing moments of the eighth episode - you can read our recap here - Peter Parker was presented with a new suit by Harry Osborn. In the reflection of the teenager's glasses, we see the classic red and blue costume and that iconic look is highlighted on this poster.

We'll get to see the hero wear this for a rematch with the Scorpion, though you can expect some big surprises beyond Mac Gargan as this first season reaches its conclusion. Oh, and those questions you have about Spidey's origin? Brace yourselves.

Animation Scoop recently spoke to showrunner Jeff Trammell and asked about the inclusion of comic book panels in the show.

"You know, it’s interesting. The panel graphic stuff actually came a little later as we were storyboarding," he explained. "It wasn’t in the first script for the first few episodes, but once we got to the board stage, it was another avenue we could really tap into."

"It really freed us up. And in the later half... 'Peter walks from this panel into the other panel.' It was fun working it out. In that moment, our board team influenced our writing team," Trammell continued. "Each part of the show and pipeline is always contributing. It’s a symbiosis where everyone is learning from one another in a fun way."

It's already been confirmed that the web-slinger's latest animated series will return for a second and third season, and we'd imagine the visuals will continue to develop as the story continues.

Check out this new poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the Instagram post below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episodes 7 & 8 Scorpion Rising & Tangled Web Spoiler Recap
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episodes 7 & 8 "Scorpion Rising" & "Tangled Web" Spoiler Recap
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 6 Duel With The Devil Spoiler Recap: Spider-Man Vs. Daredevil
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 6 "Duel With The Devil" Spoiler Recap: Spider-Man Vs. Daredevil

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarilynMUpha
MarilynMUpha - 2/17/2025, 2:37 PM
Since I currently make more than $36,000 per month from just one straightforward online business, I much applaud your effort! I am aware that you can begin building a stable online income with as low as $29,100, and these are only wb-08 the most fundamental internet operations jobs. 236
Toggle the link————>> https://richapp7.pages.dev/
dracula
dracula - 2/17/2025, 2:37 PM
surprising nobody
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/17/2025, 2:41 PM
This show has been pretty good so far.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/17/2025, 2:45 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - surprisingly good! Love Lonnie Lincoln's "Tombstone" arc!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/17/2025, 2:47 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Totally Agreed. Excellent storytelling. 👍🏾
AnEye
AnEye - 2/17/2025, 2:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah I'm on Episode 7, and I gotta say...

This is really damn good!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 3:00 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

It's been pretty trash and racist so far.
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 2/17/2025, 2:49 PM
It's amazing (no pun intended) that this costume is so timeless after 60+ years. Can't wait to see it in use in the next Spidey movie
NightBoyWonder
NightBoyWonder - 2/17/2025, 2:54 PM
This show has been a LOT better than I was anticipating. Best Spidey show we've gotten since Spectacular. But man... all I can think about while watching sometimes is just how much lost potential of there has been for the MCU Spider-Man. Hoping for the next season that the animation is a bit smoother. It's pretty solid overall, and the nighttime scene are when it shines the best, but I think a little more a visual upgrade wouldn't hurt. But yeah I'm very pleased with this show. Glad to see that Marvel Animation is finding its stride aside from whatever the hell "What If" was. Looking forward to the next few seasons.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/17/2025, 2:56 PM
@NightBoyWonder - "But man... all I can think about while watching sometimes is just how much lost potential of there has been for the MCU Spider-Man."

This right here is how I feel as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 3:00 PM
@NightBoyWonder - it really does seem like sometimes this show is what MCU Spidey would have been if they weren’t handcuffed to Sony.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 2:57 PM
The only recognizable thing in this Marxist wet dream shit show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 2:59 PM
Sweet , it looks great!!.

This show has been such a pleasant surprise in that it it very much does its own take using inspiration from the comics & the MCU to make it feel fresh but the DNA of Spidey is still there which makes it feel familiar aswell.

It’s been a truly solid reimagining of the character & his mythos so hopefully these final 2 episodes wrap up the season well!!.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/17/2025, 3:05 PM
I was hesitant to even try but I’m 3 episodes in and really digging it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder