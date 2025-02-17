YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Poster Sees Peter Parker Don A Familiar Costume Ahead Of The Finale

The two-episode Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man finale hits Disney+ on Wednesday morning (or Tuesday night, depending on where you live) and we now have a spectacular new poster for the series.

In the closing moments of the eighth episode - you can read our recap here - Peter Parker was presented with a new suit by Harry Osborn. In the reflection of the teenager's glasses, we see the classic red and blue costume and that iconic look is highlighted on this poster.

We'll get to see the hero wear this for a rematch with the Scorpion, though you can expect some big surprises beyond Mac Gargan as this first season reaches its conclusion. Oh, and those questions you have about Spidey's origin? Brace yourselves.

Animation Scoop recently spoke to showrunner Jeff Trammell and asked about the inclusion of comic book panels in the show.

"You know, it’s interesting. The panel graphic stuff actually came a little later as we were storyboarding," he explained. "It wasn’t in the first script for the first few episodes, but once we got to the board stage, it was another avenue we could really tap into."

"It really freed us up. And in the later half... 'Peter walks from this panel into the other panel.' It was fun working it out. In that moment, our board team influenced our writing team," Trammell continued. "Each part of the show and pipeline is always contributing. It’s a symbiosis where everyone is learning from one another in a fun way."

It's already been confirmed that the web-slinger's latest animated series will return for a second and third season, and we'd imagine the visuals will continue to develop as the story continues.

Check out this new poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the Instagram post below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.