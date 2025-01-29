YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Details Scrapped Jessica Jones Plans And Cutting MCU Ties

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Details Scrapped Jessica Jones Plans And Cutting MCU Ties

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell has revealed scrapped plans for a de-aged Jessica Jones to appear in the series and reveals how soon they gave up on setting it in the MCU...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: ComicBook.com

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man makes good use of some relatively obscure characters from Peter Parker's corner of the Marvel Universe...and beyond. For example, The Runaways' Nico Minoru becomes a key supporting player in the web-slinger's life as his new best friend. 

In an interview with ComicBook.com, showrunner Jeff Trammell revealed that Nico's role in the Marvel Animation series very nearly went to a de-aged Jessica Jones!

"What can I say? There was another character that we considered," the writer started. "I don’t know if I can say. Well, I’ll say first that, yes, as we knew we were going to do something different. It was kind of like, for this story we want to tell, we need certain characters to fit these roles. And for me, I love Nico. I love Runaways."

"This is very much like an amalgamation of just characters I love that I would love to interact with Spider-Man. So being able to pull [Nico] over, being able to pull Jeanne Foucault over, being able to bring Amadeus Cho - so many of these characters that have a rich history, but also, hopefully this opens them up for even more audiences to go become fans of those characters in the comics."

"In terms of who Peter’s classmate was almost going to be," Trammell continued, "we had a lot of conversation about, de-aging, Jessica Jones and using her in that spot."

For those of you who may not be aware, comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis retconned Jessica into being one of Peter's classmates. She actually had a crush on him, only for Spidey to never really notice his classmate.

Later, Jessica became the hero Jewel before a run-in with Purple Man resulted in her giving that moniker up to become a hard-nosed P.I.

In the same conversation, Trammell said it was "very early on" that he and the rest of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's creative team decided it shouldn't be set on the MCU's Sacred Timeline. 

"I would say within the first two months of just coming up with the story, we were like, 'Well, we’re very limited here. Let’s move it over, out of the 'Sacred Timeline,' gives us a bit more freedom," he explained.

"So, if we want to tell a show that’s not only fun and engaging, but not kind of like, 'Well, this person can’t find out because they find out in Homecoming' or, 'We can’t do this grand scale thing because people would have noticed that by now,'" Trammell added. "It really freed us up. But also allows us to pick and choose the moments of the MCU continuity that we do want to address."

The series was originally announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, with the assumption being that it would explore Peter's time as Spidey before Iron Man showed up in his apartment. Having watched the season in its entirety, we can safely say scrapping that idea was the right decision.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

You can read our recaps of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first two episodes here and here

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Review Roundup And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Review Roundup And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 The Parker Luck Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 "The Parker Luck" Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 2:16 PM
oh thanks for cuttin mcu ties
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 2:16 PM
They promised you a free sample of that HotToys Spiderman but only if you keep promoting this shit didn't they.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2025, 2:22 PM
She did go to school with Peter in 616. She had a crush on him but he didn't notice her.

I always thought the inclusion of Michelle Jones in the MCU was an allusion to that. Like maybe she was a version of Danielle, Luke and Jessica's daughter. Maybe they can do that in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, since it's not canon.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 2:24 PM
you need to leave
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 2:37 PM
Jessica would have been cool and a nice homage to the comics since she was retconned to be a former classmate of Peters that had a crush on him.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However, I like this version of Nico as is aswell as the decision to basically make it a MCU adjacent world…

It just does give them more freedom which is part of the fun so far imo in seeing their takes on characters from the comics , atleast for me which we wouldn’t have gotten if it was still in the MCU since Peter didn’t even fight his first “supervillain” till Vulture in Homecoming.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder