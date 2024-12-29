YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Stills Highlight Peter Parker's Homemade And Oscorp Costumes

Marvel Animation has released several new stills from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man highlighting comic book visuals and the homemade and Oscorp costumes we'll see Spidey swing into action with...

By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Marvel Animation released the first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier today (you can watch it below if you missed it) and it's quickly become apparent that fans either love or hate the show's unique animation style. 

Now, we have some officially released stills showcasing Peter Parker's homemade costume, a Peter Parker design inspired by Steve Ditko's artwork, and the wall-crawler's Future Foundation-style Oscorp suit.

These look like comic book panels come to life and offer a better idea of what Marvel Animation was aiming for with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's visuals. 

Marvel Studios has once again waited until the last minute to start promoting one of its Disney+ TV shows. We'd imagine a lot more will be revealed in the coming weeks, though, including another trailer which reveals more about what to expect.  

In a sneak peek shown to fans at D23 over the summer, Spidey's new origin story was teased; during the teenager's first day at Midtown High, a portal opens above the school and Doctor Strange and a monster fall out of it...as does a spider. That bites the teenager, rooting the hero's origin story in magic rather than science. 

Months later, Spidey dons a homemade costume and eventually finds an unexpected ally in Norman Osborn, with Colman Domingo making his MCU debut as the likely villain. 

Talking at the event, the actor said, "I didn't know much about Norman, and I don’t know why I’ve been drawn to villains – I’m a good human being – but I do believe that everyone has the power to turn in some shape or form. If you weren’t given enough hugs or love or support, you can go to the dark side. To become a part of the MCU as Norman means everything to me."

You can catch a glimpse of the future Green Goblin - alongside his young protégé - in these newly revealed stills from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

