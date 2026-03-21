Keith David Shares Cryptic Response When Asked If His Voice Can Be Heard In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released earlier this week, and it left fans with plenty to discuss.

The somewhat chaotic first look crammed a lot into its 2 minutes, 32 seconds, including some exciting glimpses of Tom Holland's wall-crawler facing-off against the likes of Scorpion, Tarantula, The Hand, and Frank Castle. Rumors have claimed that the movie will feature even more villains, and fans are convinced that one of these foes can be heard in the trailer.

At one point, a mysterious character narrates: “Spiders have three lifecycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through... it amounts to a kind of rebirth.”

At first, it was assumed that this must be Tombstone (Marvin Jones III), but if you listen closely, it really does sound a lot more like legendary They Live and The Thing actor Keith David.

David was asked about the speculation on Instagram and responded with the following.

Keith David was asked if he was the one narrating the official trailer for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’:



“🤔” pic.twitter.com/AWClgLcqer — That COMICBOOK Guy (@Culture3ase) March 21, 2026

There's always a chance David is simply having a bit of fun here, of course, but assuming that is his distinctive voice in the trailer, who could he be playing? There are plenty of possibilities, but the most popular theory online seems to be Miles Warren, aka The Jackal.

This character has been rumored to appear, and the former professor's background in biochemistry would certainly give him an insight into what's going on with Spider-Man's "rebirth."

What do you think? Was that David's voice? Drop us a comment down below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.