SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Art Features New Look At [SPOILER] Hulk; International TV Spot Released

Some officially licensed Spider-Man: Brand New Day t-shirts have been spotted over at Techbox.com. The images are on the small side, but they do spotlight Spidey swinging into action, as well as the villainous Boomerang and arguably our best look yet at "Savage" Hulk.

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors, some potential spoilers follow.

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) did appear in the recent trailer, but his rage monster alter ego has mostly been kept under wraps. Though nothing has been confirmed, rumors have claimed that the Green Goliath will become the Grey Goliath (possibly unleashed by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey) and go on one of his signature rampages through the city.

He certainly looks more than a little pissed off in this artwork, anyway!

In addition, Sony Pictures France has released a TV spot for the movie. It doesn't feature any new footage, unfortunately, simply reshuffling some scenes from the trailer.

You can check out the teaser along with the BND promo art and some new Spider-Noir t-shirts at the links below.

New look at the Savage Hulk in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/NAit64HbuJ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 10, 2026

First look at the Spider-Noir shirts



On prime video May 27th



(https://t.co/hlLTZrY3oW) pic.twitter.com/9cW2UORP0G — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) April 10, 2026

Le voisin sympa du palier IS THE NEW araignée sympa du quartier ? 🫨

Découvrez Spider-Man: Brand New Day avec Tom Holland et Zendaya, le 29 juillet au cinéma.#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/Jc1NDa3tGP — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) April 9, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.