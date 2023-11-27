SPIDER-MAN 2: Tony Todd Says Insomniac Used "10%" Of His Work And Cut A Miles Morales/Venom Subplot

While it would be a little unfair to call Spider-Man 2's Venom a disappointment, he didn't leave the lasting impression we anticipated. The Harry Osborn twist was fine, but the villain unleashing a Symbiote army on New York felt like familiar ground (Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, anyone?) and perhaps made Venom a tad one-dimensional.

Much had been said about Candyman icon Tony Todd lending his voice to the character, but even that proved to be a little less impactful than the majority of fans expected. Why? Well, Venom didn't really end up having a whole lot to say!

Appearing at a Fan Expo San Francisco panel this past weekend (via GameFragger.com), Todd claimed that most of his work was left on the cutting room floor, suggesting Insomniac used as little as only 10% of what he recorded.

There's been speculation that big chunks of the sequel were removed to ensure it would be released on time and Todd revealing that a subplot with Miles getting the Symbiote was cut suggests that was indeed the case. It may also shed new light on why the hero ended up with that awful Adidas tie-in.

Now, we can't help but wonder whether much of the work Todd did is actually being saved for future DLC or even a widely rumoured Venom spin-off.

Asked last month about the latter, Insomniac senior narrative director Jon Paquette left the door open to such a possibility. "We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react," he said. "We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, 'Okay, what do the fans really want?' We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations."

