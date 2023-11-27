SPIDER-MAN 2: Tony Todd Says Insomniac Used "10%" Of His Work And Cut A Miles Morales/Venom Subplot

SPIDER-MAN 2: Tony Todd Says Insomniac Used &quot;10%&quot; Of His Work And Cut A Miles Morales/Venom Subplot SPIDER-MAN 2: Tony Todd Says Insomniac Used &quot;10%&quot; Of His Work And Cut A Miles Morales/Venom Subplot

Spider-Man 2 star Tony Todd has claimed that only 10% of his work as Venom made it into the finished game and reveals that Insomniac scrapped a subplot with Miles Morales getting his own Symbiote suit...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2023 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Source: GameFragger.com

While it would be a little unfair to call Spider-Man 2's Venom a disappointment, he didn't leave the lasting impression we anticipated. The Harry Osborn twist was fine, but the villain unleashing a Symbiote army on New York felt like familiar ground (Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, anyone?) and perhaps made Venom a tad one-dimensional. 

Much had been said about Candyman icon Tony Todd lending his voice to the character, but even that proved to be a little less impactful than the majority of fans expected. Why? Well, Venom didn't really end up having a whole lot to say!

Appearing at a Fan Expo San Francisco panel this past weekend (via GameFragger.com), Todd claimed that most of his work was left on the cutting room floor, suggesting Insomniac used as little as only 10% of what he recorded. 

There's been speculation that big chunks of the sequel were removed to ensure it would be released on time and Todd revealing that a subplot with Miles getting the Symbiote was cut suggests that was indeed the case. It may also shed new light on why the hero ended up with that awful Adidas tie-in. 

Now, we can't help but wonder whether much of the work Todd did is actually being saved for future DLC or even a widely rumoured Venom spin-off. 

Asked last month about the latter, Insomniac senior narrative director Jon Paquette left the door open to such a possibility. "We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react," he said. "We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, 'Okay, what do the fans really want?' We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations."

Do you think Spider-Man 2 delivered a strong Venom story or did the sequel drop the ball on the fan-favourite Lethal Protector? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love," reads the game's synopsis, "from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat."

"Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear."

"Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains," it continues, "including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."

Spider-Man 2 is now available to buy worldwide. 

SPIDER-MAN 2 Concept Art Features Cut Daily Bugle Attack, She-Venom, And A Bloody Final Battle
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 2 Concept Art Features Cut Daily Bugle Attack, She-Venom, And A Bloody Final Battle
SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales Will Be Video Game Franchise's Lead Character Moving Forward
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales Will Be Video Game Franchise's Lead Character Moving Forward
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

garu - 11/27/2023, 4:03 PM
Yeah, this game felt like the concept of something that could have been extraordinary, I wonder if they were rushed to release this - it's not unlikely.

This has me worried for Wolverine, I lost a lot of trust for Insomniac with Spider-Man 2, it was very disappointing.
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 4:14 PM
@garu - disappointing?! damn, guess I’m saving 70 bucks
garu - 11/27/2023, 4:18 PM
@worcestershire - Honestly, if you're mostly into superhero games, I'd rather wait for what Monolith has prepared for Wonder Woman and what Skydance New Media has cooked up for the Captain America & Black Panther videogame.

We have seen no gameplay whatsoever but at least Monolith has the track record of the Shadow of Mordor games with the nemesis system (they'll reportedly using that system in Wonder Woman) and the Skydance team has the narrative lead that worked on the OG Uncharted trilogy.

Hopefully we get an update on these games next Thursday at the TGA.
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 4:25 PM
@garu - I’m not mostly into superhero games, but I love the Arkham series. I also liked the first spider man and was planning on getting this one.
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 4:25 PM
@garu - I’ve also played the avengers game and guardians of the galaxy game. I enjoyed the latter.
MCUKnight11 - 11/27/2023, 4:05 PM
Miles not having the symbiote might have been the biggest missed opportunity for this game.
dracula - 11/27/2023, 4:08 PM
going to be used as downloadable content no doubt
Doomsday8888 - 11/27/2023, 4:09 PM
Yeah. We noticed.

Venom barely spoke ffs.
GhostDog - 11/27/2023, 4:15 PM
Possible DLC to squeeze more money incoming, off of this
thedrudo - 11/27/2023, 4:24 PM
Fingers crossed Insomniac makes a spin-off game with street artist Hailey. I loved the spray painting side mission and would love a whole 20-25 hour game developed around that concept.
AgentSmith - 11/27/2023, 4:24 PM
I must be in the minority - I thought it was great. Yeah, the battle was repeatable, but the story was massive and I thought told really well. Venom was just "born" in this universe and the way I took it was that that he was motivated by a core instinct - survive the species. Sure, having Harry be Venom was a twist. But what stakes would we have if it was Eddy? I thought overall it was well done. There were still some surprises and the final battle was a good one. I think Wolverine will be just fine.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder