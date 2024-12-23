Two More Spidey Variants Could Swing Into Multiverse Saga As SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Compared To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

With Kang the Conqueror dropped in preference of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, it's hard to say what the remainder of the Multiverse Saga will look like.

Whatever original Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now Avengers: Doomsday) and Avengers: Secret Wars writers Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron had planned is bound to have changed. After all, not only is Kang gone but the Russo Brothers and Stephen McFeely have all returned to Marvel Studios to take charge of the movies.

That's why we'd advise you to continue taking any rumours with a pinch of salt; still, this one was too good to ignore and at least comes our way from a source with a semi-reliable track record.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "There were talks at one point about incorporating appearances from Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 in the Multiverse Saga; but at the moment, it’s only ever been ideas being thrown around."

This would likely lead to Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac suiting up as a live-action Miguel O'Hara, though what the plan for Miles would be is hard to say. It could be his animated Variant, though we've long heard rumblings about the character factoring into Marvel Studios' next Spider-Man trilogy.

If so, we expect Tom Holland to stick around for another Saga of storytelling before the mantle is passed to Miles and his story can be told in place of Peter's for a while.

As for Spider-Man 4, we've already told you about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield likely making an appearance. However, Perez has shared a few additional insights into Marvel Studios' plans for a movie as rumours continue to swirl about everyone from Mephisto to Doctor Doom, Daredevil, and Venom.

"I’ll tell you this about Knull. I still believe we’re going to get to see him in Spider-Man 4," the scooper predicts. "Too many pieces are falling into place at the same time."

"What I have been told is that both Marvel AND Sony want this film in particular to be a team up movie in the way that Marvel produced Deadpool and Wolverine. And that the end goal here is to recapture that same magic and team up dynamic but switch out Deadpool and Fox for Spider-Man and Sony," he concludes.

"Spider-Man & Venom" would fill that role, though with the latter's franchise ending with a whimper after Venom: The Last Dance underperformed, another MCU character (Daredevil, please) or those returning Spider-Men Variants seem far more likely.

It's worth noting that we previously heard about scrapped plans for Kang and Spider-Man 2099 to team up, though Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's continued delay surely makes that unlikely.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Would you like to see a live-action Spider-Man 2099 in the Multiverse Saga?