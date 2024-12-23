Two More Spidey Variants Could Swing Into Multiverse Saga As SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Compared To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

A new rumour claims that Marvel Studios has considered bringing two more Spider-Man Variants into the Multiverse Saga. Spider-Man 4, meanwhile, is being described as a Deadpool & Wolverine-style team-up.

By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

With Kang the Conqueror dropped in preference of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, it's hard to say what the remainder of the Multiverse Saga will look like. 

Whatever original Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now Avengers: Doomsday) and Avengers: Secret Wars writers Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron had planned is bound to have changed. After all, not only is Kang gone but the Russo Brothers and Stephen McFeely have all returned to Marvel Studios to take charge of the movies. 

That's why we'd advise you to continue taking any rumours with a pinch of salt; still, this one was too good to ignore and at least comes our way from a source with a semi-reliable track record. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "There were talks at one point about incorporating appearances from Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 in the Multiverse Saga; but at the moment, it’s only ever been ideas being thrown around."

This would likely lead to Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac suiting up as a live-action Miguel O'Hara, though what the plan for Miles would be is hard to say. It could be his animated Variant, though we've long heard rumblings about the character factoring into Marvel Studios' next Spider-Man trilogy.

If so, we expect Tom Holland to stick around for another Saga of storytelling before the mantle is passed to Miles and his story can be told in place of Peter's for a while. 

As for Spider-Man 4, we've already told you about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield likely making an appearance. However, Perez has shared a few additional insights into Marvel Studios' plans for a movie as rumours continue to swirl about everyone from Mephisto to Doctor Doom, Daredevil, and Venom.

"I’ll tell you this about Knull. I still believe we’re going to get to see him in Spider-Man 4," the scooper predicts. "Too many pieces are falling into place at the same time."

"What I have been told is that both Marvel AND Sony want this film in particular to be a team up movie in the way that Marvel produced Deadpool and Wolverine. And that the end goal here is to recapture that same magic and team up dynamic but switch out Deadpool and Fox for Spider-Man and Sony," he concludes. 

"Spider-Man & Venom" would fill that role, though with the latter's franchise ending with a whimper after Venom: The Last Dance underperformed, another MCU character (Daredevil, please) or those returning Spider-Men Variants seem far more likely. 

It's worth noting that we previously heard about scrapped plans for Kang and Spider-Man 2099 to team up, though Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's continued delay surely makes that unlikely. 

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Would you like to see a live-action Spider-Man 2099 in the Multiverse Saga?

RUMOR: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Return For SPIDER-MAN 4
RUMOR: Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Return For SPIDER-MAN 4
SPIDER-MAN 4: Amy Pascal Responds To Rumors Anya Taylor-Joy Will Play Black Cat - But What About Gwen Stacy?
SPIDER-MAN 4: Amy Pascal Responds To Rumors Anya Taylor-Joy Will Play Black Cat - But What About Gwen Stacy?

cubrn
cubrn - 12/23/2024, 9:15 AM
No. No. No. No.
cubrn
cubrn - 12/23/2024, 9:17 AM
Let Peter struggle in the real world for a bit before you add the next ingredients.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:22 AM
@cubrn - I agreed

I wouldn’t mind if we get a Miles in this trilogy that’s more of a supporting character till the end.

You could introduce him as Peters neighbor and then have him get powers and then eventually a suit as their friendship builds so you can end 6 with Peter passing the mantle to him.
cubrn
cubrn - 12/23/2024, 9:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I had also thought that the smoothest way to introduce him would be to have Beyond the Spider-verse end with him entering the MCU reality. Which would also justify the "Beyond" part of the title.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:28 AM
@cubrn - ehh

I would rather have a Miles that was exclusive to the MCU.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/23/2024, 9:17 AM
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/23/2024, 9:17 AM
Sounds terrible. I enjoyed Deadpool and Wolverine, but it was immediately forgettable vapid fun. Because it made a lot of money, I think we are going to get more stupid Cameo-fest, storyless garbage moving forward. Quite a shame. For a second there, it seemed like we might actually get a good, classic street level Spider-Man film
AnEye
AnEye - 12/23/2024, 9:18 AM
Fans ask to see a street-level Spider-Man movie

Sony says FU we're going Multiverse again. And yet they wonder why their shared universe is a disaster.

However I do believe that this is possibly also Feige pushing for this too now, considering the movie is sandwiched in between Doomsday & Secret Wars.
cubrn
cubrn - 12/23/2024, 9:22 AM
@AnEye - They can still have a street level story sandwiched between those films if they do the post-credit scene of him being teleported to Battle World.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/23/2024, 9:34 AM
@AnEye - this^^^^
it’s all part of their plan.
Timerider
Timerider - 12/23/2024, 9:37 AM
@cubrn - Peter must face his mentor’s face on the enemy. It will be difficult for him.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/23/2024, 9:20 AM
Captain KitchenSink is also going to be in this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:27 AM
I mean , isn’t Marvel contractually obligated to have another MCU hero in these films?

I say this because that’s been the case in previous films , all of which have been team up films to one extent or another.

Anyway considering that Marvel has apparently wanted a more street level film while Sony wanted multiverse , then both apparently agreeing to it being a team up could mean different things…

Marvel might want a more street level team up with DD for example while Sony might want Venom & Knull.

If that’s the case then I’m in favor of the former moreso then the latter by far!!.

AC1
AC1 - 12/23/2024, 9:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd also much prefer a street level Spidey/DD team up movie BUT if it is a multiverse thing instead then I'm ok with it as long as they don't just gloss over Peter's new status quo but instead keep exploring it and set up that street level movie for Spider-Man 5
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:33 AM
@AC1 - ehhh

I guess that could be more bearable
AC1
AC1 - 12/23/2024, 9:28 AM
I'm conflicted on what we're hearing about Spider-Man 4 so far.

On the one hand, with when the movie is set to release (isn't it due between Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars?) it makes sense for it to lean into the Multiversal stuff more heavily, maybe he set on Battleworld or in The Void or whatever the plan is, and it'd be the most suitable time to bring in other Spider variants, and having Miguel and Miles show up would help differentiate it from the 3 Peters in NWH.

On the other hand, NWH perfectly set up a more grounded, NYC based Spider-Man 4 where Peter could be the main focus, and if there were other heroes involved it'd be more likely to be someone street level and NYC-based like Daredevil or even Black Cat, or maybe someone who stands out from Spidey a bit more like Shang-Chi (given DDC is directing) - doing a multiverse story with more Spider-People risks not only wasting that potential but also feeling like a rehash of NWH.

Having said that, I suppose they could still allude to Peter not having a personal life anymore within a film set elsewhere in the Multiverse. Could be the case that he's leaning much more heavily into being Spider-Man now, that he gets the venom symbiote while off-world as in the OG Secret War comics, and that that all builds to to a Spider-Man 5 which finally has Peter back in NYC trying to rebuild his life and also possibly being influenced negatively by the symbiote as is the case in most adaptations.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 9:31 AM
@AC1 - good points

I do still feel like having a whole “solo” film set on Battleworld sounds like a waste of a film imo when you could just have the symbiote for example be given to him in Secret Wars.

