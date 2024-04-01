David Ayer Has Given Up On His Ayer Cut Of SUICIDE SQUAD: [The] Studio Has No Interest
David Ayer Has Given Up On His "Ayer Cut" Of SUICIDE SQUAD: "[The] Studio Has No Interest"
DocSpock - 1/4/2024, 5:07 PM

That mostly sounds worse than the actual movie.

Keep this stinking corpse buried. UGH!
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2024, 5:13 PM
@DocSpock - He didn't explain it correctly. I met a dude in good ol' Utah who worked on the film (showed me his clearance and stuff too) and he proceeded to tell me almost nothing they originally filmed made it into the theater product. When people say it would have been a better and different film, they're dead-on.
DocSpock - 1/4/2024, 5:19 PM
@lazlodaytona -

I actually liked the first 2/3 of the movie. But the rest was so bad that it ruined it for me. The end fight was horrible.
AlexCorvis - 1/4/2024, 5:11 PM
Welcome back Josh...I mean, HamiltonParker!
BeNice123 - 1/4/2024, 5:14 PM
Good!!! [frick]in sick’N’tired of hearing about CUTS!!! Gtfoh!!! If you movie did not Hit, its not the CUT, its you. Your directing sucks. Learn to live with it and move on.
marvel72 - 1/4/2024, 5:14 PM
Shame, I'd watch it if they released it.
JustAWaffle - 1/4/2024, 5:24 PM
Oh wow. I didn’t care about it before, but now I’m relieved that that will never see the light of day.
santoanderson - 1/4/2024, 5:25 PM
“Ayer gives up on The Ayer Cut.”

Can we get that in writing? Please?
HumanRubiksCube - 1/4/2024, 5:31 PM
jokers quote to harley literally sounds johnny depp speaking to amber heard
SpiderParker - 1/4/2024, 6:02 PM
@HumanRubiksCube - That's some nice casting choices for the DCU. I'm sure people would love to hate Amber Heard's crazy ex harley.
RedFury - 1/4/2024, 5:38 PM
Can't help but cringe at the logic in the Monster-T part...

Why would anyone decide to shoot themself instead of shooting the person that's toying with them? If you're going to die anyway, why not take the asshole with you? For a guy named Monster-T he's a pretty huge coward.
AmySabadini - 1/4/2024, 5:48 PM
@HamiltonParker - Josh Wilding is, like, the world's most worthless asshole, right?
dracula - 1/4/2024, 5:52 PM
Easy for him to say he is done with DC, when they were done with him a long time ago

