SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Backs-Up Criticism Of Warner Bros.' Handling Of The Movie

Warner Bros./DC Studios revisiting 2016's soundly-panned - though financially successful - Suicide Squad for its elusive "Ayer Cut" has always seemed highly unlikely, but director David Ayer has always sounded pretty confident that he will be given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie some day.

The filmmaker continues to share new details about the movie on social media, and he doesn't sound quite as sure about his vastly different cut seeing the light of day.

Ayer was asked a number of questions about the movie on Twitter, and in addition to going over how exactly his original take on Suicide Squad different from the theatrical version, he backed up theories that WB basically hijacked the film in an attempt to make a "GOTG type of film" by copying "everything about the MCU."

Have a read through Ayer's posts below.

Ayer has indicated that he has spoken to James Gunn about potentially developing his director's cut of Suicide Squad, but with the DCU reboot on the way and Gunn's own recent revamp, The Suicide Squad, already out there, we would be very surprised if there was any official movement on the project.

Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.