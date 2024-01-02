SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Backs-Up Criticism Of Warner Bros.' Handling Of The Movie

David Ayer has answered a bunch of questions about Warner Bros.' handling of Suicide Squad, and the director confirmed that the studio interfered to a large degree...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 02, 2024 06:01 PM EST
Warner Bros./DC Studios revisiting 2016's soundly-panned - though financially successful - Suicide Squad for its elusive "Ayer Cut" has always seemed highly unlikely, but director David Ayer has always sounded pretty confident that he will be given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie some day.

The filmmaker continues to share new details about the movie on social media, and he doesn't sound quite as sure about his vastly different cut seeing the light of day.

Ayer was asked a number of questions about the movie on Twitter, and in addition to going over how exactly his original take on Suicide Squad different from the theatrical version, he backed up theories that WB basically hijacked the film in an attempt to make a "GOTG type of film" by copying "everything about the MCU."

Have a read through Ayer's posts below.

Ayer has indicated that he has spoken to James Gunn about potentially developing his director's cut of Suicide Squad, but with the DCU reboot on the way and Gunn's own recent revamp, The Suicide Squad, already out there, we would be very surprised if there was any official movement on the project.

Would you have any interest in seeing the "Ayer Cut"? Drop us a comment down below.

Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.

Feralwookiee - 1/2/2024, 6:13 PM
Holy shit.
This guy might even be more of a case of hemorrhoids than Snyder. He just keeps popping up.
Would've-could've-should've means nothing.
You got paid. Get over it.
It's been SEVEN YEARS. Let it go you hack.
DocSpock - 1/2/2024, 6:15 PM


Can't we just put Snyder & Ayer in a corner in their own special room where they jerk each other off & whine to the heavens forever about how the studio ruined their sh!tty movies?
Feralwookiee - 1/2/2024, 6:19 PM
@DocSpock - I'm throwing Josh Trank in there too, and making it a steel cage match!
Dotanuki - 1/2/2024, 6:16 PM
WB needs to pay this man!!

For therapy. Imagine your friend prattling on about a breakup 7 years ago when they have had numerous semi successful relationships since then? LOSER.
Feralwookiee - 1/2/2024, 6:21 PM
@Dotanuki - This post.^
😆
dracula - 1/2/2024, 6:16 PM


Leto's Joker sucked (including the performance)

He got the Harley/Joker relationship wrong. They are not bonnie and clyde or sid and nancy, that people make them out to be. Joker is a user and will cast her out when he doesnt need her anymore. He is not recuing her.

the costumes look like they raided hot topic and a sporting goods store

Enchantress was the wrong choice for the villain
AmySabadini - 1/2/2024, 6:19 PM
@dracula -
DudeGuy - 1/2/2024, 6:17 PM
Alright, boo hoo already. You got [frick]ed over, lesson learned, move on.
dracula - 1/2/2024, 6:19 PM
End of Watch and Fury are the only good movies this guy has directed

netflix even cancelled the sequel to that fantasy cop movie
dracula - 1/2/2024, 6:26 PM
Ill say what i say in all these situations with hollywood complainers

Put it in the contract or stop complaining.

Sylvester Stallone was paid $35,000 to write and star in the original Rocky, or else they wouldnt have let him star in the movie. Still though he negotiated for a percentage of the box office and ended up gettin around $20,000,000. They only gave him that because they didnt think it would be a hit.

Christopher Nolan made bank on Oppenheimer, getting everything he wanted on paper, including 20% of the box office.

Only time i say different is with actual creators, not adaptors.
GhostDog - 1/2/2024, 6:28 PM
bobevanz - 1/2/2024, 6:29 PM
Go away, you look like a fool
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/2/2024, 6:31 PM
This again? He was once a respected director but now I’m like…

