THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Daniela Melchior On Ratcatcher's DCU Future: "I Can't Wait To Wake Her Up"

Daniela Melchior arguably emerged as the breakout star of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad back in 2021, with many hailing her character, the sweet-natured Cleo Cazao/Ratcatcher 2, as the heart and soul of the movie.

The disappointing box office performance of the R-rated "requel" always made a direct follow-up unlikely, but Peacemaker (John Cena) was given his own spin-off series, and we know that at least a couple of other characters - Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Sean Gunn's Weasel, for example - will make the jump to the relaunched DCU.

With James Gunn calling the shots as co-CEO of DC Studios, is there a chance we might see the snoozy young anti-hero and her furry sidekick Sebastian again?

Melchior has previously said that she hasn't heard anything about a potential return, but sounded a little more positive about possibly suiting-up as Ratcatcher again while chatting to journalist Nestor Cine.

"I'm open to explore another [DC] character, but I'm also open to explore more Ratcatcher 2 background or even like her future. I've been saying that Ratcatcher 2 is taking a nap right now, but I can't wait to wake her up."

In a 2021 interview, Melchior revealed that she almost lost out on the role by getting too glammed-up for a meeting with Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

“I wore a biker jacket, skinny jeans, full makeup,” recalls Melchior, who was persuaded to get her glad rags on for the meeting by her manager. "After that meeting, they looked at each other and said, ‘no'."

Fortunately, when she returned the next day for the audition and a chemistry test with a real rat looking a lot more like “that weirdo, creepy girl” they were looking for, Gunn was won over and she landed the part.

As for the rest of Cleo's Task Force X teammates, bringing back Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn would seem like a no-brainer - especially after the massive success of Barbie - but Gunn recently stated that he hadn't spoken to the actress about a potential return.

"I haven’t talked to Margot about Harley for a long time. But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd’s movie or the animated show/s.)"

Something tells us we haven't seen the last of Gunn's version of Task Force X, but when and where she could show up again is anyone's guess.

