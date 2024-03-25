THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Daniela Melchior On Ratcatcher's DCU Future: "I Can't Wait To Wake Her Up"

Could we see Cleo Cazo, aka Ratcatcher 2, in the DCU? Daniela Melchior doesn't reveal if she's spoken to James Gunn about potentially reprising her role, but she is more than open to returning...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 25, 2024 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Suicide Squad

Daniela Melchior arguably emerged as the breakout star of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad back in 2021, with many hailing her character, the sweet-natured Cleo Cazao/Ratcatcher 2, as the heart and soul of the movie.

The disappointing box office performance of the R-rated "requel" always made a direct follow-up unlikely, but Peacemaker (John Cena) was given his own spin-off series, and we know that at least a couple of other characters - Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Sean Gunn's Weasel, for example - will make the jump to the relaunched DCU.

With James Gunn calling the shots as co-CEO of DC Studios, is there a chance we might see the snoozy young anti-hero and her furry sidekick Sebastian again?

Melchior has previously said that she hasn't heard anything about a potential return, but sounded a little more positive about possibly suiting-up as Ratcatcher again while chatting to journalist Nestor Cine.

"I'm open to explore another [DC] character, but I'm also open to explore more Ratcatcher 2 background or even like her future. I've been saying that Ratcatcher 2 is taking a nap right now, but I can't wait to wake her up."

In a 2021 interview, Melchior revealed that she almost lost out on the role by getting too glammed-up for a meeting with Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

“I wore a biker jacket, skinny jeans, full makeup,” recalls Melchior, who was persuaded to get her glad rags on for the meeting by her manager. "After that meeting, they looked at each other and said, ‘no'."

Fortunately, when she returned the next day for the audition and a chemistry test with a real rat looking a lot more like “that weirdo, creepy girl” they were looking for, Gunn was won over and she landed the part.

As for the rest of Cleo's Task Force X teammates, bringing back Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn would seem like a no-brainer - especially after the massive success of Barbie - but Gunn recently stated that he hadn't spoken to the actress about a potential return.

"I haven’t talked to Margot about Harley for a long time. But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd’s movie or the animated show/s.)"

Something tells us we haven't seen the last of Gunn's version of Task Force X, but when and where she could show up again is anyone's guess.

"The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world -- Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others -- to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave."

James Gunn Says There Are Currently No Plans For Anyone To Replace Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn In The DCU
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/25/2024, 7:40 PM
She was not very good in Road House.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/25/2024, 8:05 PM
@TheVandalore - Was anybody good in Road House?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/25/2024, 8:09 PM
@mountainman - the camera man was the only person that showed up for work.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/25/2024, 7:43 PM

Meh. ZZZzzzz...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2024, 7:51 PM
I hope we do see her as Ratcatcher again since I liked her performance aswell as the character , she was the heart of the film imo…

User Comment Image

She did well in Road House too (decent film overall imo) so I’m glad she’s slowly building herself in Hollywood.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2024, 7:55 PM
However , if Gunn does decide to cast her as a new character in the DCU (which I find unlikely) then I think she could make a good Zatanna.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 3/25/2024, 8:02 PM
She was the best part of Road House
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/25/2024, 8:12 PM
@KaptainKhaos - she was also the fight choreographer? Because nothing about Road House was the best thing about Road House, but if you shut your brain off then the fight work was at least manic and was trying to have some style.

