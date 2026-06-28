Hideo Kojima Has Reviewed Supergirl — Here's What He Thought

Hideo Kojima Has Reviewed Supergirl — Here's What He Thought

Legendary game director Hideo Kojima has weighed in on Supergirl. While it has failed to resonate with traditional critics, he has a bit of a different view on the movie. Read on to see what he said!

News
By MattThomas - Jun 28, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has seen Supergirl in theaters. While he may not be a traditional media critic, Kojima is a legendary video game director renowned for his cinematic storytelling. And his movie reviews on social media have become somewhat of a cultural event in their own right.

"I saw “Supergirl” in IMAX. It wasn’t a “superhero movie” about saving the Earth through self-sacrifice as “justice” confronts “evil.” he wrote. "It was a coming-of-age story about saving oneself, Kara, as she struggles with her own trauma."

"Structurally, it feels less like “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), where everyone is driven purely by survival instinct beyond notions of good and evil, and more like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), where heroes, villains, and scoundrels all converge," his post concluded.

Kojima's social media posts aren't traditional movie reviews, but longtime followers have learned to read between the lines. When he actually writes several sentences about a film's themes, structure, or characters — as he did with Supergirl — that's generally a good sign. It usually means something clicked for him. He rarely goes out of his way to trash a film publicly, so the tells are subtle. If he loved it, you get a brief write-up. If he didn't, you might just get "I watched it."

For comparison, here's what Kojima had to say about Superman back in 2025.

As you can see, Supergirl didn't quite get the same praise as Superman. However, the fact he posted more than just a simple "I watched it" indicates he at least connected with the movie on some level, which is at least a bit more positive than what most critics felt when watching it.

Following in the footsteps of 2025's Superman, there was a lot of hype surrounding Supergirl. Unfortunately, the movie has failed to live up to expectations, with critics largely panning it and pointing to uneven storytelling and a lack of emotional depth compared to its predecessor. 

Supergirl currently sits at a rotten 56% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics. It's far from the worst-reviewed modern DC movie, but it's also nowhere near the 83% Superman received last year.

For what it's worth, general audiences do seem to be enjoying it a bit more. It has a 77% on the Popcornmeter and even our own Nate Best acknowledged it doesn't deserve all the online hate it has been receiving

As of Saturday's reporting, Supergirl was tracking to finish the weekend with between $62 and $77 million at the global box office, which doesn't bode well for a film that reportedly cost $170 million to produce before marketing.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
Citizen Vigilante Director Uwe Boll Shares AI Image Of Armie Hammer's Character Killing Supergirl
Related:

Citizen Vigilante Director Uwe Boll Shares AI Image Of Armie Hammer's Character Killing Supergirl
Supergirl Writer Reveals She Misinterpreted Comic's Ending - And It Completely Changed The Movie
Recommended For You:

Supergirl Writer Reveals She Misinterpreted Comic's Ending - And It Completely Changed The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NGFB
NGFB - 6/28/2026, 10:08 AM
Nice! Now that I know what other people think I'll make all my decisions based off of that!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2026, 10:10 AM
Such a psychophant , i hate rich people
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/28/2026, 10:38 AM
@Malatrova15 - They rarely shit on each other’s crap. What I don’t get is that, sure, Gunn wanted a woman to write the story. So, with what I’m sure is a ton of talented female writer In Hollywood, he get a women who has only written a single short and zero films? Was she that cheep?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/28/2026, 10:12 AM
I just wanted to come say that I'd hit it. She's cute
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2026, 10:13 AM
Look at that and he didn't have to use any of those incel talking points.. wow
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/28/2026, 10:13 AM
So he liked it?
MattThomas
MattThomas - 6/28/2026, 10:15 AM
@PatientXero - I think it’s more he didn’t hate it.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/28/2026, 10:18 AM
@PatientXero - If he didn't like it, he would have said:"I saw Supergirl" and that's it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2026, 10:20 AM

And people care what he thinks about this why?
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/28/2026, 10:35 AM
@DocSpock - he made 2 overrated games in the ps1/2 era making him an icon to some gamers ever since.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2026, 10:45 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis -

Ah. I'll go back to not caring or knowing who he is now.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 6/28/2026, 10:33 AM
Kojima wont criticize movies directed or produced by auteurs (Gunn). His love of big name directors curbs his ability to speak freely.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/28/2026, 10:34 AM
Alcock will be getting entered into his scan machine within a week. He ain’t slick
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2026, 10:38 AM
I get Kojima’s a genius in the gaming world but otherwise , the amount of importance given to his opinion is baffling…

Regardless , I’m glad he seems to have enjoyed it though and I especially like how he seems to have clocked in on the western vibes of the film.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/28/2026, 10:39 AM
A man liked a movie.

Don't lose your minds.
centaur
centaur - 6/28/2026, 10:46 AM
the good the bad and the ugly
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/28/2026, 10:50 AM
Who cares

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder