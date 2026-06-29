Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed

Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed

A new report delves into Supergirl's financials, and there's a very real risk that the movie will lose $100 million by the end of its run. Details about Milly Alcock's salary have also been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Variety

The Hollywood trades aren't giving DC Studios much slack today, though perhaps that was to be expected when the final box office numbers for this past weekend revealed that Supergirl came in even further below expectations with a $37 million debut.

Variety is the latest to pile on, describing the movie as "a major setback for the newly rebooted DC Universe." The site has learned that Supergirl cost roughly $170 million to produce and a whopping $120 million to market, taking its full budget to just shy of $300 million. 

While a blockbuster costing this much would typically need to gross $375 million to break even, sources continue to say it's more like $300 million. Either way, "'Supergirl' is projected to stall at a lifetime gross of $100 million domestically and $200 million to $210 million globally," and could finish significantly lower depending on this coming weekend. 

Sources believe that Supergirl stands to lose between $100 million and $120 million, though someone closer to the financials of Supergirl is saying it's more like $80 million to $85 million, so long as ticket sales hit at least $200 million. However, with some pundits predicting a $175 million finish, it's going to be a tough few weeks for DC Studios as we move into a month packed full of stiff competition. 

On the plus side, the cast not having backend deals for a share of box office revenue will help matters, with Supergirl lead Milly Alcock only promised a small bonus if the movie had been a hit. That's likely not coming, which is a shame for the House of the Dragon alum, as she was only paid $400,000 for her role as the Woman of Tomorrow. 

The lesson seems to be (and Marvel Studios is included in this) that audiences will no longer buy a ticket to watch a movie about a lesser-known superhero, especially if it doesn't feel like an event. Fortunately, this October's Clayface only cost $40 million. 

Analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations says, "This was always going to be a tough hurdle for DC and Warner Bros. because Supergirl isn’t a character that has ever created an event-level blockbuster. Audience perception of 'Supergirl' was not good. This is just a case of the film wasn’t good enough to become an event."

"Superhero movies can still be marketable, but studios need to ask themselves, 'Are casual moviegoers going to our film?' When you are spending $150 million to $200 million, it needs to feel culturally inevitable," he adds. "Otherwise, smaller films with less risk is the way to go."

The trade notes that Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday are set to be two of the biggest box office hits of 2026. DC Studios will no doubt be hoping the same applies to Man of Tomorrow next July.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Supergirl's Failure Could Lead To Another Major DC Shakeup: I Don't Think James Gunn Survives
Related:

Supergirl's Failure Could Lead To Another Major DC Shakeup: "I Don't Think James Gunn Survives"
DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence On Supergirl Box Office; Remains Confident In Long-Term Strategy
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence On Supergirl Box Office; Remains "Confident" In "Long-Term Strategy"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/29/2026, 2:19 PM
At least Gunn is taking accountability:
https://x.com/WongUpdates/status/2071624488828244313
Vigor
Vigor - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - what is he talking about? Mental illness? The movie seems to just be failing at the box office. I haven't heard that its divisive other than the ending. Can someone who saw the mpvie explain what the overly-too-public-for-an-exec Gunn is talking about?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 2:24 PM
@Vigor - "Can someone who saw the movie..."

No one's seeing it, sorry.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Why on earth did they make a Supergirl movie instead of Wonder Woman ? I don't want to hear the bullshit that "Gunn only green lights movies with ready scripts" because that's clearly wasn't the case here. Someone above Gunn needs to tell him to either make movies people want to see or get the F out. How much damage can this DC brand sustain before it's irreversible ? first the DCEU and now this.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Main takeaway for me is that this was a lower tier character in a post Covid world where event level films and A list heroes are the draw IMO.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2026, 2:29 PM
Yeah definalty marvel included in story is must look how fantastic four struggle gain small profit who made it happen only original fans not new fans but old fans support movie and saw it multiple times make that happen if marvel keep making movies like fantastic four tv series iron heart she hulk there going be in trouble keep making popular characters movies tv shows

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder