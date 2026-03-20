SUPERGIRL: James Gunn Confirms Next DC Studios Movie's Place In The DCU Timeline

Milly Alcock made her DCU debut as Kara Zor-El in James Gunn's Superman, and will return to the big screen for Craig Gillespie's Supergirl movie later this year. The "Superman Saga" will continue when Gunn takes the helm of his Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, which is on track to begin filming this April.

There's been some debate about when exactly Supergirl takes place in the DCU timeline. One theory proposed that the movie might actually be set before the events of Superman, with Kara leaving Krypto in her cousin's care at the end of her solo adventure.

This always seemed unlikely, however, and Gunn has now confirmed that Supergirl takes place "In between Superman and Man of Tomorrow" on Threads.

Not exactly a major surprise, but nice to have any confusion cleared up!

In related news, Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult's cameo as Lex Luthor in the recent second season of Peacemaker.

In addition, we have a first look at the Supergirl movie variant cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #52 by Dan Mora.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”