Supergirl Promo Art Puts A Punk Rock Spin On Kara - Will A New Trailer Be Released At CinemaCon?

Supergirl Promo Art Puts A Punk Rock Spin On Kara - Will A New Trailer Be Released At CinemaCon?

Newly revealed promo art for Supergirl has swooped online today, but is it a precursor to us getting a new look at the DC Studios movie during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation?

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By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC Studios recently took Supergirl to Revolve Fest, and we now have a hi-res look at some of the merchandise that was sold there. Putting a suitably punk rock spin on Kara Zor-El, all signs are still pointing to this being the DCU's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Whether Supergirl can soar to those heights is another matter altogether, of course, but the catchy soundtrack and cosmic setting are both reminiscent of James Gunn's hit Marvel franchise.

Supergirl is a movie with a lot of potential, especially as it's the next chapter in DC Studios' "Superman Saga." While it's nowhere as colourful as the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, and it doesn't currently look much like True Grit through the lens of space opera, that doesn't mean this adaptation won't be able to stand on its own two feet.

Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon panel starts at 4.30pm this afternoon, and DC Studios is expected to have a presence during the two-hour presentation. We only recently got a poster and trailer for Supergirl, so chances are a new sneak peek will not be released online.

Those in Las Vegas likely will be treated to new footage, though, and there are rumblings that they'll get to see the Clayface teaser. 

Will DC Studios look to boost interest in Supergirl by showing off more Superman? The Man of Tomorrow reportedly makes at least a couple of appearances in the movie, and filmmaker Craig Gillespie recently addressed his place in Kara's life.

"They have such different upbringings," he mused. "Superman hasn't gone through trauma. He came from a very loving family and was almost groomed to be in this role, whereas Supergirl has been through trauma and the role's kind of being pushed upon her at a later age and she's having to adjust to that."

"Even though they're cousins, you get this almost older-sibling dynamic and that can be adversarial at times," Gillespie added. "He's the gentle guy that wants to reach out and be patient, and she's having to find a way and find herself."

Check out this newly revealed Supergirl promo art in the X post below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Supergirl Poster Reveals Woman Of Tomorrow Artist Bilquis Evely's Take On Milly Alcock's Kara
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Supergirl Poster Reveals Woman Of Tomorrow Artist Bilquis Evely's Take On Milly Alcock's Kara
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THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2026, 6:22 AM
That's our girl.

She's coming.

#DCALLIANCE

For [frick]s Sake
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/14/2026, 6:34 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - #SummerOfSpiderMan
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2026, 6:47 AM
@JoshWilding - Come on, mate, I know what you're trying to do here, not going to work😂

This is DC laying groundwork with Supergirl.
Spider-Man’s been around, rebooted, and refined for years.

Different [frick]ing stages entirely, even you know this.

And where the hell have you been anyway?

For [frick]s Sake
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/14/2026, 6:50 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

Unlike James Gunn, I took a break from the keyboard! 😂 But yeah, I'm looking forward to Supergirl. I have tempered expectations because I think they've dropped the ball adapting the comic, but I'm rooting for Milly and Cruella was great, so hoping Craigh has delivered.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/14/2026, 7:28 AM
@JoshWilding - 😂😂😂 @ Unlike James Gunn, I took a break from the keyboard!

Well, it's time to get back to it. The WAR has begun, and I need you front and centre, insults, side remarks, and all 😂

I believe and am confident Craig will deliver. He hasn't let us down before, even Fright Night, which compared to the 80s classic, wasn't that bad.

Welcome to the Alliance 😜
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 6:45 AM
Cool!!.

Say what you want about the movie but Milly Alcock seems great in it and i wouldn’t be surprised if she starts getting a ton of offers after this film.

Anyway , the movie seems good thus looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 6:53 AM
Supergirl of the Galaxy
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 7:22 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 6:55 AM
I don't think Supergirl is a Superman Saga movie. The next one of those is MOT.

Supergirl is Supergirl.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 4/14/2026, 7:14 AM
Trying to make Superman or Supergirl “punk” and edgy misses the core of what those characters were created to be. They aren’t supposed to reflect cynicism; they’re meant to rise above it. Superman, especially, was designed as an ideal. Not a “cool”, emotional (whiny) hero, but a symbol of hope, restraint, and moral clarity. He represents what people could be at their best; strong without arrogance, powerful without cruelty, and good without compromise. When you strip that away to make him more relatable or trendy, you don’t modernize him, you dilute him.

The appeal of Superman isn’t that he’s like us. It’s that he isn’t. In a world that already feels chaotic, sarcastic, and self-focused, his sincerity and incorruptibility are exactly what make him stand out. He’s not outdated, he’s rare.

Same goes for Supergirl. Her strength comes from resilience, compassion, and identity—not attitude for the sake of attitude.

If everything Gunn does to these "heroes" becomes edgy, nothing is inspiring. Superman and Supergirl aren’t supposed to be cool and punk. They’re supposed to make you believe that doing the right thing still matters and that’s far more powerful.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 7:24 AM
@BadgerThorkin -
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/14/2026, 7:21 AM
I stopped reading at "Superman hasn't gone through trauma"

Jimmy gunn and his crew just come up with the most dumb shit and they believe it, this is ridiculous.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/14/2026, 7:31 AM
It's a movie. It looks good. That's all that matters. I'll be there.
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 4/14/2026, 7:32 AM
I am so sick of this Punk Rocker scenario. I don’t even like the song. I’m sticking with Save Me from Smallville.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/14/2026, 7:36 AM
I don`t see the punk rock. I listen to punk rock but I can`t see it.

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