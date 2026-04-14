Supergirl Promo Art Puts A Punk Rock Spin On Kara - Will A New Trailer Be Released At CinemaCon?

DC Studios recently took Supergirl to Revolve Fest, and we now have a hi-res look at some of the merchandise that was sold there. Putting a suitably punk rock spin on Kara Zor-El, all signs are still pointing to this being the DCU's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Whether Supergirl can soar to those heights is another matter altogether, of course, but the catchy soundtrack and cosmic setting are both reminiscent of James Gunn's hit Marvel franchise.

Supergirl is a movie with a lot of potential, especially as it's the next chapter in DC Studios' "Superman Saga." While it's nowhere as colourful as the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, and it doesn't currently look much like True Grit through the lens of space opera, that doesn't mean this adaptation won't be able to stand on its own two feet.

Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon panel starts at 4.30pm this afternoon, and DC Studios is expected to have a presence during the two-hour presentation. We only recently got a poster and trailer for Supergirl, so chances are a new sneak peek will not be released online.

Those in Las Vegas likely will be treated to new footage, though, and there are rumblings that they'll get to see the Clayface teaser.

Will DC Studios look to boost interest in Supergirl by showing off more Superman? The Man of Tomorrow reportedly makes at least a couple of appearances in the movie, and filmmaker Craig Gillespie recently addressed his place in Kara's life.

"They have such different upbringings," he mused. "Superman hasn't gone through trauma. He came from a very loving family and was almost groomed to be in this role, whereas Supergirl has been through trauma and the role's kind of being pushed upon her at a later age and she's having to adjust to that."

"Even though they're cousins, you get this almost older-sibling dynamic and that can be adversarial at times," Gillespie added. "He's the gentle guy that wants to reach out and be patient, and she's having to find a way and find herself."

Check out this newly revealed Supergirl promo art in the X post below.

Promo art for the exclusive #Supergirl Movie t-shirts being sold at Revolve Fest pic.twitter.com/vKWnNM87l2 — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) April 14, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.