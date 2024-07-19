Meg Donnelly Details Her SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Audition And Future DCU Hopes (Exclusive)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wasted no time casting the DCU's Supergirl. While the character is expected to debut in next year's Superman, we won't have long to wait until she swoops into her own solo adventure with 2026's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is set to play the Maiden of Might, but the casting hunt came down to her and The Winchesters star Meg Donnelly before the Australian actress won the coveted role.

Donnelly is no stranger to the hero after voicing her in Warner Bros. Animation's Legion of Super-Heroes and Crisis on Infinite Earths. So, when we caught up with Donnelly to discuss the final chapter of the latter trilogy this week, we asked about her Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow experience.

"It was something that I really had to fight for to get an audition because I wanted to be a part of [it] and be Supergirl in any way. That was a dream of mine, to be a superhero on screen as well," she explained. "So, I really fought for the audition and the fact that I got one and they liked it and I was then able to go and screen test."

"I was able to do stunts and do scenes on camera as Supergirl," Donnelly adds, revealing how close she came to being cast. "That was really all I could ask for; the fact I was able to do that. I still don't really feel like it was real, so it was just an honour. I think they're just going in a different direction and that's totally great but everyone there was so nice and incredible. It was surreal how nice they were [Laughs]."

"It was cool to get so close and hopefully be in the DCU in any way, that would be really cool. It was a great experience."

We then wondered whether there are any other DC roles Donnelly now has her eye on, and it sounds like she's open to anything that may come her way after her near-miss with Supergirl.

"I think, yeah, it's a case of waiting and seeing who ends up coming into the DC Universe and the cinematic universe," she said. "I'm definitely keeping an eye out on that because just being a part of James Gunn's team in any way was really cool and felt really great."

"Hopefully, there is a space for that so, honestly, it would be really cool to play any superhero on screen. There are just so many to choose from!"

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the hero travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The movie arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. As for Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three, that's now on sale and hits 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23. We'll be sharing more coverage from our interviews soon!