Milly Alcock Responds To SUPERGIRL Casting; James Gunn Had Her In Mind For Role "Well Over A Year Ago"

Last night, we got word that Milly Alcock will officially suit-up as the DCU's Supergirl in Woman of Tomorrow, and the House of the Dragon star has now responded to the news...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 30, 2024 02:01 PM EST

We recently got word that Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly were all in the mix to play the Girl of Steel in the DCU, and it was reported shortly after that the shortlist had narrowed to two, with Alcock and Donnelly vying for the part.

Alcock was always believed to be the top contender, and last night, it was announced that the House of the Dragon star had officially landed the part.

Now, Alcock has shared her reaction to the news on social media, while James Gunn has also weighed in, revealing that he had the actress in mind to play Kara Zor-El "well over a year ago" when he saw her in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

"Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Alcock will eventually headline her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but we recently got confirmation that she will make her debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script, but the project does not currently have a director attached and no release date has been announced.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Superman: Legacy is set to commence production in March.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/30/2024, 2:49 PM
Superman most definitely needs the cameo assistance to get a hit. not even having Batman n Wonder Woman in his movie could get him a billion.

but this is a great strategy Gunn! as a character he needs all the help he can get to get off life support. 🙏🏾
FireandBlood - 1/30/2024, 2:49 PM
A1 casting. Milly gonna smash it 💥
HammerLegFoot - 1/30/2024, 2:54 PM
I gotta watch house of the dragon. I watched the first episode drunk as shit and dont remember nothing.
Shivermetimbers - 1/30/2024, 3:19 PM
@HammerLegFoot - As a big GoT fan, I really liked it. Milly is only in about half of the first season though (not a spoiler).
MotherGooseUPus - 1/30/2024, 2:54 PM
Not guna lie, Gunn has been assembling a STELLAR cast for this movie...

OT: This movie looks DOPE and i for one am excited to see it.

https://actionewz.com/movies/its-time-to-kick-some-axis-in-first-trailer-for-guy-ritchies-the-ministry-of-ungentlemanly-warfare-a4630#gs.4c286z
Shivermetimbers - 1/30/2024, 3:26 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - holy crap I had never heard of that at all, but it is now one of my most anticipated! Looks like a great time and I like to see Cavill outside of his typical stoic wheelhouse.
ProfessorWhy - 1/30/2024, 2:56 PM
Still waiting on casting for Apache Chief and Samurai
VamP5659 - 1/30/2024, 3:04 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Gunn's saving them for the Wonder Twins series.
NinnesMBC - 1/30/2024, 2:57 PM
“Milly was the first person I brought up to Peter well over a year ago” Then what was that meeting with Sasha all about then? Sounds like he already had made up his mind about replacing her at the same time he was yapping about "the greatest comic book movie of all time".

https://www.gamesradar.com/sasha-calle-supergirl-meeting-future-dcu/

"Strangely" lmao, what a small world it's the one we live in where you first recommended her and later, "strangely", she wins the audition. What a coincidence. Then again, coincidences are just well-dressed clues.

Good luck to Milly but I'm tired of Gunn opening his mouth constantly in SM. It's gotten old.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/30/2024, 2:58 PM
I get why Gunn was instantly drawn to her.
Doomsday8888 - 1/30/2024, 2:59 PM
Yeah, life can be so wild.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/30/2024, 3:07 PM
Great story. Out of the choices, she was my number one pick.
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2024, 3:12 PM
She definitely had all those qualities , especially the edge in HOD so I’m glad it worked out….

I’m excited about the choice and I wish Milly the best in the role!!.
VamP5659 - 1/30/2024, 3:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That's probably the best comparison pic I've seen actually.
JFerguson - 1/30/2024, 3:16 PM
😂 Gunn is what a person who talks out of their ass looks like.
karazorel - 1/30/2024, 3:34 PM
I definitely believe she will be amazing as the Girl of Steel and I wish her all the best of luck for her big movie. I will say that it’s a big shame that Sasha Calle can never be Supergirl again. She was awesome in the role in the Flash movie but Gunn, WB have made their decision.

