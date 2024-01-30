Milly Alcock Responds To SUPERGIRL Casting; James Gunn Had Her In Mind For Role "Well Over A Year Ago"

We recently got word that Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly were all in the mix to play the Girl of Steel in the DCU, and it was reported shortly after that the shortlist had narrowed to two, with Alcock and Donnelly vying for the part.

Alcock was always believed to be the top contender, and last night, it was announced that the House of the Dragon star had officially landed the part.

Now, Alcock has shared her reaction to the news on social media, while James Gunn has also weighed in, revealing that he had the actress in mind to play Kara Zor-El "well over a year ago" when he saw her in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

"Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Alcock will eventually headline her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but we recently got confirmation that she will make her debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script, but the project does not currently have a director attached and no release date has been announced.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Superman: Legacy is set to commence production in March.