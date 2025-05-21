SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Was Told She Needed An Acting Coach By "Someone High Up" On HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

Milly Alcock will soon take flight as our new big-screen Girl of Steel in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (though there's a chance the title has been changed to Supergirl) and it was her acclaimed turn as the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon that initially caught James Gunn's attention.

It seems not everyone involved with the series was quite as taken with Alcock's work, however.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Alcock revealed that "someone very high up” on the Game of Thrones prequel series told her that she would be seeing an acting coach.

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the... I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” the actress recalled. “It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job. You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

It's possible that Alcock was simply still a bit nervous about starting the job and may have taken a bit of time to fully inhabit the character, but most would tend to agree that she did a terrific job in the role.

As for Supergirl, Alcock is currently staying pretty tight-lipped about the movie while doing the press rounds to promote Netflix's Sirens, but she did tell IndieWire what advice she was given when she was preparing to step into the action-heavy world of superhero filmmaking.

“They were just like, ‘Prepare to be bruised, there will be battle scars, and you’ll be proud of them.' That definitely happened!”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”