SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Casts 3 BODY PROBLEM Star As Ruthye Mary Knolle

The cast of DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow continues to expand, this time with the addition of 3 Body Problem star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. You can find more details right here.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2024 05:10 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Deadline reports that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has cast 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. The 12-year-old's star is on the rise after playing Follower in D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, and Alexander Woo's splashy Netflix series but this is her biggest role to date. 

As the trade explains, "In [the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book], the bad guy is Krem of the Yellow Hill, who kills a young alien girl’s father. She draws Supergirl into the conflict. Knolle is a noble and honorable warrior who travels across the galaxy with Supergirl to hunt Krem for killing her father in cold blood."

This movie appears to be a direct adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic of the same name, so Ridley will likely have a major role as Ruthye in this story alongside Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is assembling an impressive cast as Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) was recently tapped to play the lead villain, Krem. Superman's Krypto is expected to also play a major role in the story.

Alcock is currently the biggest star in the DC Studios project after receiving widespread acclaim for her work in House of the Dragon

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) has penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before taking centre stage in her own solo outing, we expect Alcock's Supergirl to make her DCU debut in Superman next summer. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it's set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.

10/31/2024
Love the comic. Can’t wait for this

