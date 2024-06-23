SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Responds To Rumor DC Studios Is Looking For An Actor To Voice Krypto

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and it was recently confirmed that Cruella director Craig Gillespie will helm the movie.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) is writing the screenplay - she was also attached to the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle - and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will play the titular hero.

With Tom King's comic book of the same name set to be a key source of inspiration for the project, we're expecting Krypto to play a significant role in the movie. Don't forget, James Gunn is a big dog person and no doubt thrilled to bring that iconic pooch to the big screen!

Yesterday, a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow casting call went out which seemed to suggest DC Studios is on the hunt for a voice actor to play Krypto. Needless to say, that raised concerns among fans that the powerful pet would be able to converse with the Maiden of Might.

Thankfully, we can now confirm that's not the case. Gunn has also debunked a random rumour about Superman being set in 2021.

Supergirl is expected to make her DCU debut in next year's Superman reboot, though we're only expecting Alcock to make a cameo appearance. It's unclear how closely her movie will stick to the comic of the same name, though it does sound like a pretty faithful adaptation based on Gunn's past comments and we'd bet on Krypto showing up next summer as well.

We'd imagine the canine hero will be brought to life in a similar way to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Cosmo, though it is a relief to know we'll hear barks in place of DC League of Super-Pets star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.