"Anybody Recognize Some Familiar Voices?": SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Seemingly Teases Jor-El Casting

WARNING: Possible SPOILERS for Superman follow!

With Superman test screenings taking place ahead of the movie's release in theaters this July, spoilers for the DC Studios reboot have started finding their way online. Among them is the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper will play Jor-El.

Is casting a spoiler? Not really. The Man of Steel's father appearing in Superman was a given, and while it's possible Cooper playing the Kryptonian was meant as a surprise, it would be a missed trick not to promote his appearance.

A 5-minute Superman sneak peek was recently released by DC Studios which played in theaters this weekend before A Minecraft Movie. In that, when the hero is taken to the Fortress of Solitude by Krypto, a faint voice can be heard in the background saying the word "Kal-El."

It didn't take long for fans to point out that it sounded an awful lot like Cooper.

Now, Superman star David Corenswet has taken to social media to share the preview along with a caption reading, "While I was flying someone shared a sneak peek of the new Superman film. Anybody recognize some familiar voices?"

While it's possible the actor was referring to Creature Commandos star Alan Tudyk lending his voice to "5," this feels more like a wink and a nod to the news about Cooper leaking in advance (chances are we'd have never guessed the voice was his without knowing beforehand).

Either way, filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed he's currently putting the finishing touches on a new Superman trailer, and we expect that to land before the month is over.

You can check out Corenswet's post and relive that awesome extended preview below.

While I was flying someone shared a sneak peek of the new Superman film. Anybody recognize some familiar voices? pic.twitter.com/hAyAG5TXdp — David Corenswet (@corenswet) April 4, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.