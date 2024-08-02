JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Costume

Justice League director Zack Snyder has broken his silence on David Corenswet's suit in James Gunn's Superman and shares an update on his planned 300 TV series which will see him reteam with Warner Bros.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Hollywood Handle

After Superman Returns delivered a rather toothless take on its title character (who knew he'd end up being a deadbeat dad?), comic book fans were eager to see the hero actually punch someone in 2013's Man of Steel

We got plenty of that, but Zack Snyder's take on Superman was still incredibly divisive. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League were every bit as controversial as their predecessor, though Henry Cavill's interpretation of the Kryptonian still has plenty of fans. 

Talking to The Hollywood Handle about the upcoming Rebel Moon director's cuts, Snyder was asked to share his thoughts on David Corenswet's very different super-suit in James Gunn's Superman.

"I’m gonna say that: let’s see it in the movie," he responded somewhat diplomatically. "I’m interested to see how it works, you know, as a piece of storytelling. Yeah. But I am excited. I’m excited to see it."

In the same interview, the filmmaker was asked about rumours he and comic book writer Scott Snyder were going to team up to tell his Justice League sequels in comic book form. 

"Yeah, I mean, the truth is we were just talking about like, wouldn’t it be cool to do something together, you know? Scott’s just been a great inspiration for us in the movies. And I think he’s a really great artist. Truth is, I’ve been so busy on Rebel Moon that I haven’t really had a chance to."

"I never say never to anything," Snyder added. "I would never say that there’s no chance, I just honestly haven’t had a chance to timing-wise, to think about it."

Finally, talk turned to the planned 300 TV series which, shockingly, will see Snyder re-team with Warner Bros. after their clashes over his vision for the DC Extended Universe. 

"We’ve been talking about doing this 300 show and the great news is that because Warner Brothers was our studio that we did the movie with, they’re the first people that we would approach in regard to making the series and they were just receptive and into it," he explained. "So it’s been a really nice and organic, I love Warner Brothers, you know, honestly as a studio, I love the logo. I love the pedigree."

"I spent 10 years there, so I have a great affection for the place. So, yeah, it could be cool."

Stay tuned for updates on that project as we have them.

