Legendary SUPERMAN And THE FRENCH CONNECTION Star Gene Hackman Has Passed Away At 95

One of the last true Hollywood legends has left us, as the great Gene Hackman (Superman, The French Connection, Unforgiven) has passed away at the age of 95...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Legendary actor, two-time Oscar winner, U.S. Marine and author Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95.

While all would agree that Hackman had a good innings, the circumstances of his death were unusual, as he was found with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa (63), and their dog on Wednesday afternoon in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed just after midnight on Thursday that the couple had died. Mendoza said in an interview on Wednesday evening that there was no immediate indication of foul play, though he did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have passed.

Hackman leaves behind an incredible body of work over a career that spanned six decades. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his blistering performance as "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin’s The French Connection (1971), as well as a supporting trophy for his portrayal of sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood‘s Unforgiven (1992).

Hackman was also nominated for playing Clyde Barrow’s older brother Buck in Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde (1967); for his performance in Gilbert Cates’ I Never Sang for My Father (1970); and for his turn as FBI agent Rupert Anderson in Alan Parker's anti-segregation drama Mississippi Burning (1988).

Of course, Hackman may be best known 'round these parts for playing the villainous Lex Luthor opposite Christopher Reeve in the original Superman movies.

After being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2003 Golden Globes and appearing as a former U.S. president who returns to Maine to run for mayor in Welcome to Mooseport (2004), Hackman retired from acting and focused on writing novels.

Our thoughts go out to Hackman and Arakawa's family and friends during this difficult time.

Have a look at a tribute video and some photos at the links below.

Related:

Recommended For You:

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 5:38 AM
To me, he'll always be the blind hermit getting burned in Young Frankenstein. So long Gene
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/27/2025, 6:22 AM
@ProfessorWhy -
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Toecutter
Toecutter - 2/27/2025, 6:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - That is legitimately one of the funniest scenes in cinematic history, not to mention one of the greatest cameos of all time.
elgaz
elgaz - 2/27/2025, 5:41 AM
Brilliant actor. Like many others I grew up on Superman '78 and Hackman was Lex Luthor for me, perfect combination of intellect/villainy/humour. He was fantastic in so many other films also but his turn in Unforgiven was also a favourite of mine. RIP.
tb86
tb86 - 2/27/2025, 5:56 AM
I’ll be honest, outside of the Superman movies I haven’t really seen a lot of his movies. The only ones I remember watching with him in it were Mississippi Burning, The Royal Tenenbaums and Antz. Antz is probably the only one outside of the Superman movies I seen more than once, though I think maybe I might have seen Mississippi Burning twice? I can’t remember.
Yankdandy
Yankdandy - 2/27/2025, 6:30 AM
@tb86 - You haven't seen Unforgiven?! That should be a punishable offense! Give it a go, it's a brilliant movie!
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/27/2025, 5:57 AM
Lex Luthor, Greatest Criminal Mind of Our Time!-Gene Hackman (Superman: The Movie)-R.I.P. Gene Hackman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 6:10 AM
@FusionWarrior -I enjoy his version of Lex (even though it’s very much of its time)

His delivery of Otisburg still cracks me up.

User Comment Image
KiddSoul
KiddSoul - 2/27/2025, 5:58 AM
In memoriam and the celebration of life. Blessings to the families.🙏🏿🕯
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/27/2025, 6:00 AM
One of my favorite films is an underrated gem he starred in: Night Moves.

Hell of an actor. Rest in peace.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 6:01 AM
This is sad week for the geek community.

I loved his Lex, loved him in French Connection 1&2, Tennenbaums, Unforgiven, Crimson Tide, little gems of his like Extreme Measures where he got a chance to play something really meaty. Big loss.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/27/2025, 6:04 AM
RIP Gene😭

Superman the movie has a special place in my ❤️.

Also

I just read he, his wife and dog were all found dead at their home but there's no indication of foul play.🤔
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 6:06 AM
@BraveNewClunge - either group suicide , carbon monoxide poisoning, or both
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2025, 6:14 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Or just one suicide and Hackman passed naturally first, the dog is why It's more than likely a carbon monoxide.
Kadara
Kadara - 2/27/2025, 6:22 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I have never heard of a group suicide involving a pet. But then again I heard about a guy who was in solitary confinement commit suicide and the security cameras mysteriously shutting down, so what do I know.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/27/2025, 7:01 AM
@ProfessorWhy - i feel like the carbon monoxide poisoning is probably our best theory. The dog being found dead ki da threw me with this 🤔
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2025, 6:07 AM
So damn sad, rest well.🌹
Kadara
Kadara - 2/27/2025, 6:16 AM
RIP for sure but omg, there's no way there was no foul play here!! I mean even the dog!

, the circumstances of his death were unusual, as he was found with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa (63), and their dog on Wednesday afternoon in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 2/27/2025, 6:21 AM
@Kadara -

Hopefully, they all went peacefully due to something like carbon monoxide poisoning rather than, say...

User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 2/27/2025, 6:25 AM
@tylerzero - Hopefully.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/27/2025, 6:23 AM
He lived a good long life. RIP to a great actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 6:25 AM
Damn man , 2 death articles in a row 😔.

Gene Hackman was a true legend , not just for his portrayal of Lex Luthor (who he was great as) but the body of work he’s left behind such as The French Connection , Night Moves , The Conversation , Unforgiven etc.

RIP to one of the greatest actors of all time.

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 6:29 AM
Rest in peace, Gene Hackman! Truly one of the all time greats, fantastic in every role he is in. I hope I make it aa long as he did. He will be missed ans remembered for a long time.
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/27/2025, 6:33 AM
Legendary actor. No foul play? His wife and dog died too, how the hell?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 2/27/2025, 6:35 AM
So this wasn't natural causes if they found him, his wife and the dog. Maybe not foul play per say, but this sounds like an accident or mishap of home kind. Perhaps a gas leak?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/27/2025, 6:40 AM
Rest in peace. I was just thinking of rewatching Unforgiven.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/27/2025, 6:43 AM
What a legendary actor. His performance in Heartbreakers levels me flat every single time. And then the intensity in films such as Crimson Tide; phenomenal work.

May he have the most peaceful of rests.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 6:53 AM
The last of the Titans
Forthas
Forthas - 2/27/2025, 6:58 AM
The words “Legendary Actor” appropriately describes Gene Hackman.

RIP

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/27/2025, 7:01 AM
What a colossal talent. Finally time to screen The Conversation with the missus.

