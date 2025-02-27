Legendary SUPERMAN And THE FRENCH CONNECTION Star Gene Hackman Has Passed Away At 95

Legendary actor, two-time Oscar winner, U.S. Marine and author Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95.

While all would agree that Hackman had a good innings, the circumstances of his death were unusual, as he was found with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa (63), and their dog on Wednesday afternoon in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed just after midnight on Thursday that the couple had died. Mendoza said in an interview on Wednesday evening that there was no immediate indication of foul play, though he did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have passed.

Hackman leaves behind an incredible body of work over a career that spanned six decades. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his blistering performance as "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin’s The French Connection (1971), as well as a supporting trophy for his portrayal of sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood‘s Unforgiven (1992).

Hackman was also nominated for playing Clyde Barrow’s older brother Buck in Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde (1967); for his performance in Gilbert Cates’ I Never Sang for My Father (1970); and for his turn as FBI agent Rupert Anderson in Alan Parker's anti-segregation drama Mississippi Burning (1988).

Of course, Hackman may be best known 'round these parts for playing the villainous Lex Luthor opposite Christopher Reeve in the original Superman movies.

After being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2003 Golden Globes and appearing as a former U.S. president who returns to Maine to run for mayor in Welcome to Mooseport (2004), Hackman retired from acting and focused on writing novels.

Our thoughts go out to Hackman and Arakawa's family and friends during this difficult time.

