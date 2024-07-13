Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Henry Cavill As Clark Kent In MAN OF STEEL

“They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders.”

Possibly as a response to the numerous Superman set photos doing the rounds online, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has taken to Vero to share a new, never-before-seen photo of Henry Cavill as our previous big-screen Man of Tomorrow in his Clark Kent guise.

This shot is from an early scene in Cavill's DCEU debut, which finds Kent working at a bar. He gets into a confrontation with a trucker who was hassling a waitress, before walking away... and going outside to destroy the guy's truck.

There's been some speculation that Snyder posting this image might be a hint that the filmmaker has something in the works with Cavill's take on Superman, but that's highly unlikely - for any number of reasons.

Cavill reprised the role for a brief appearance in Black Adam's post-credits scene, which was supposed to signify his return as the DCEU's Man of Steel. However, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly implemented DC Studios, the franchise underwent a full (well, almost) reboot, and David Corenswet was brought in to play Superman in the DCU.

"We didn't fire Henry," Gunn told journalists when the "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "Henry was never cast. For me, it's about, who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? And for me, for this story, it isn't Henry."

He added: "I like Henry, I think he's a great guy. I think he's getting [messed] around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

"With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race by sending their infant son to Earth. The child's spacecraft lands at the farm of Jonathan (Kevin Costner) and Martha (Diane Lane) Kent, who name him Clark and raise him as their own son. Though his extraordinary abilities have led to the adult Clark (Henry Cavill) living on the fringe of society, he finds he must become a hero to save those he loves from a dire threat."