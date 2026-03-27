Eva De Dominici Breaks Silence On MAN OF TOMORROW Rumors Amid More Negative SUPERGIRL Test Screening Buzz

Eva De Dominici Breaks Silence On MAN OF TOMORROW Rumors Amid More Negative SUPERGIRL Test Screening Buzz

Eva De Dominici has weighed in on reports that she's being eyed to play Maxima in Man of Tomorrow, while it sounds like DC Studios is having some issues figuring out this summer's Supergirl.

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By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2026 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

It's been widely reported that James Gunn is looking to cast Maxima for Man of Tomorrow, with The Cleaning Lady star Eva De Dominici the apparent frontrunner for the role.

In the comics, Maxima comes to Earth with the intention of making Superman her husband (for better or worse, Gunn might be doubling down on the Kryptonian harem idea). The character will serve as a secondary antagonist to Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, and Dominici has now broken her silence on possibly joining the DCU.

Confirming that she would "love to work with James Gunn," the Argentinian model and actress largely danced around the question, and seemed unwilling to say any more...which may or may not be an indication that the role is hers. 

Man of Tomorrow stands a chance of being one of 2027's biggest hits after Superman's success last summer, but is Supergirl in trouble? In recent months, we've heard both very positive and negative feedback from test screenings, and it sounds like DC Studios is struggling to figure out the best approach to the Woman of Tomorrow.

Reliable runtime and test screening leaker @Cryptic4KQual has taken to X to say, "A film having this [many] test screenings really turns me off, [because] why are we now on the 6th/7th test screening if it [it's] said to be so amazing?" 

@MyTimeToShineH took things a step further by writing, "Supergirl had another test screening yesterday. Was told the movie is decent, not great. 7/10." 

That's not a terrible score, but DC Studios could have done with Superman being followed by another critical darling. As for where things have potentially gone wrong with Supergirl, many fans couldn't help but point out that, during the translation from page to screen, much of what made the comic it's based on so special appears to have been lost.

If Supergirl underwhelms, then it will be down to Lanternswhich has faced its own share of backlash—and Clayface to turn the tide before Man of Tomorrow comes along. Still, test screenings exist for a reason, and there's still time to figure out what's not working with the next DCU title if these reports are accurate.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. Man of Tomorrow will follow on July 9, 2027. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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