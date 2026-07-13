Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases Another Green Lantern In Superman Sequel

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn remains hard at work shooting Man of Tomorrow, and the filmmaker has just taken to social media to seemingly tease Nathan Fillion's DCU return as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

While the trades have mentioned Fillion's involvement in passing, Gunn may have confirmed it with his latest Instagram post. Whether he's holding an actual prop from the movie or it's just something the filmmaker has been gifted isn't clear.

Either way, this does seem to imply that the Green Lantern Corps will have a noteworthy presence in Man of Tomorrow, which perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise given that Brainiac is set to invade Earth. Similar to the Justice League Unlimited animated series, Lanterns star Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart, is expected to be the DCU's main Green Lantern moving forward.

Staying on the topic of casting confirmations, while Gunn has played coy about Daredevil: Born Again star Matthew Lillard appearing in Man of Tomorrow, the press release for Prime Video's Carrie reboot—you can get a first look here—confirms he's in the movie.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lanterns writer James Hawes said, "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated."

"Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humour, and so there definitely is more wit and humour than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Later, he made a point of praising Pierre, noting, "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated."

"Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are," he added. "This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.