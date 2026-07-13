Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases Another Green Lantern In Superman Sequel

Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Teases Another Green Lantern In Superman Sequel

Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has shared a cryptic—or perhaps not-so-cryptic—social media post that seems to be hinting at another member of the Green Lantern Corps appearing in his Superman sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn remains hard at work shooting Man of Tomorrow, and the filmmaker has just taken to social media to seemingly tease Nathan Fillion's DCU return as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

While the trades have mentioned Fillion's involvement in passing, Gunn may have confirmed it with his latest Instagram post. Whether he's holding an actual prop from the movie or it's just something the filmmaker has been gifted isn't clear.

Either way, this does seem to imply that the Green Lantern Corps will have a noteworthy presence in Man of Tomorrow, which perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise given that Brainiac is set to invade Earth. Similar to the Justice League Unlimited animated series, Lanterns star Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart, is expected to be the DCU's main Green Lantern moving forward. 

Staying on the topic of casting confirmations, while Gunn has played coy about Daredevil: Born Again star Matthew Lillard appearing in Man of Tomorrow, the press release for Prime Video's Carrie reboot—you can get a first look here—confirms he's in the movie.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lanterns writer James Hawes said, "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated."

"Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humour, and so there definitely is more wit and humour than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Later, he made a point of praising Pierre, noting, "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated."

"Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are," he added. "This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Amaru
Amaru - 7/13/2026, 2:31 PM
I like Gunns movies for the most part but I wish he would dial back his comedy in them. Like, do we really need a GL lighter that gives a finger?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2026, 2:48 PM
@Amaru - it’s something that may not even be in the film

However if it is and belongs to Guy , I feel it fits.
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/13/2026, 2:34 PM
Another Gunn team-up movie with Superman in the supporting role

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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2026, 2:48 PM
@Loverboy83 - yup 😞
jst5
jst5 - 7/13/2026, 2:56 PM
@Loverboy83 - Come back to this post in a year....the hero of MOT will be Lex.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/13/2026, 2:35 PM
The only Green Lantern this guy likes is the immature jackass who has a crude sense of humor. Go figure.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/13/2026, 2:35 PM
Can someone count how many characters are in this film?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2026, 2:49 PM
@FireGunn - 2815 ... one too many.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/13/2026, 2:58 PM
@lazlodaytona - Knowing Gunn, he probably loves the Lantern of Sector 2815...
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thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/13/2026, 2:37 PM
We know one Lantern we for sure won't see.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2026, 2:38 PM
For the sake of the DC brand at this point, I have to express my deepest hope that this movie fails hard at the box office. James Gunn has got to go! I know they will not announce any sudden changes to ensure the film has a reasonable chance to make a profit, but I have seen more than enough. I typically don't encourage people not to see a film, but this film's success would be one of the worst things that could happen, only because all it might do is delay the inevitable. I feel very bad for Cornswet. Unfortunately, he cannot fill Henry Cavill's shoes, even though he seems like a nice enough guy. But enough is enough! We cannot continue with Gunn who is nothing but a fraud enriching himself and his family. He has got to go!
ParStorm
ParStorm - 7/13/2026, 3:10 PM
@Forthas - I fear that you're probably right. If this movie succeeds, it will only reinforce the status quo and give him the greenlight to continue making projects nobody asked for. His style of filmmaking is simply not compatible for what the DCU should be and should always have been.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2026, 2:41 PM
Ready for the Gardner and Stewart team-up. Would make sense since they're best friends in the comics.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2026, 2:47 PM
I was trying so hard to support Gunn and to see a TRUE JL: Unlimited feeling.

Nope. A "grounded" Green Lantern show?! The one thing that is DC's Star wars....
Where even JL:U showed Lanterns in the depths of space on several missions.

Rumor says Hal Jordan will be killed off in the first episode?! He's 60 some-odd years old. No epic Parralax storyline?!

I liked Supergirl but it DEFINITELY could have been much better. Feel the same way about Superman 2025.

I still have hope for Clayface while just praying so hard Gunn doesn't get involved.

God I hate my life. I live in a world where DC cartoons are infinitely way better than any DC movie/tv series has ever been.
Oh, my favorite thing of this new DC so far? A cartoon. Creature Commandos. That was fairly entertaining.

Give me Superman IV over all of this sh1t since 2006. (Superman Returns is better than all of Gunn's slop too)
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/13/2026, 2:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - I for one would've loved to see MUCH more of Hal Jordan's GL. Like a series, even before jumping straight into Stewart's. But we get pretty a one and done with him in the Lanterns series. That's pretty *$)%. And in a series called Lanterns, there'd better be more than just Green Lanterns. Maybe they'll try and work the Parralax storyline into in some altered version. I don't understand why it's so hard to just actually read the source material and build the DC Universe on the big screen the way most of us fans want it done.
hue66
hue66 - 7/13/2026, 3:13 PM
@BadgerThorkin - They know better and believe in their wisdom that we want Hal dead in the first episode. That's what reading the comics shows them. They also are convinced we want the older end of his career Hal. They are likely trying to make the series more interesting but couldn't come up with a way to do it that doesn't tarnish the character and his achievements.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/13/2026, 3:23 PM
@hue66 - I'm honestly confused by this. How does reading the comics lead anyone to conclude that fans want Hal Jordan killed off almost immediately? Hal is arguably the most popular Green Lantern ever created. He's been the face of the Green Lantern franchise for decades, headlined the biggest stories, and after Green Lantern: Rebirth DC spent years rebuilding him into one of their premier heroes because fans wanted him back. If anything, the comics show the exact opposite, that Hal keeps returning because readers love the character.

I completely understand wanting to tell John Stewart's story; I want that too. But Green Lantern has never been about there only being one Lantern. Hal, John, Guy, Kyle, Jessica, Simon...they've all coexisted successfully for years. So I genuinely don't understand how "reading the comics" somehow translates into fans wanting him dead in the first episode or "we (the fans) want the older end of his career Hal". That's not the impression I've gotten from decades of Green Lantern comics or from talking to Green Lantern fans. If anything, most fans wanted to finally see Hal done justice on screen before moving on to the next generation.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/13/2026, 3:31 PM
@lazlodaytona - I’m still looking forward to MoT, but I’m just going to focus my attention on My Adventures With Superman and rewatch Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/13/2026, 2:47 PM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2026, 2:53 PM
Nathan Fillion as Guy might be a bit older then some (and i also) would have wanted but i thought he was great in Superman so can’t wait to see him in this and Lanterns!!.

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Sominan
Sominan - 7/13/2026, 2:59 PM
Cue the snyderbots big mad in the comments as usual.

Can't wait to see Man Of Tomorrow. Gunn has never made a bad superhero movie. Looking forward to the trailer!!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/13/2026, 3:19 PM
@Sominan - This DCU will be rebooted in 1 year. Good luck
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/13/2026, 3:20 PM
@Sominan -
> Cue the snyderbots big mad in the comments as usual

If a person doesn't like a movie, is he a bot?

> Gunn has never made a bad superhero movie

Last year he made a supehero bad movie, and this year he produced and edited another bad superhero movie. So, we've already got two bad Gunn superhero movies. And if you count the Super (2010), it will be 3.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/13/2026, 3:23 PM
@Loverboy83 - If you count GotG vol 2 and 3, it's four.
hue66
hue66 - 7/13/2026, 3:07 PM
So they'll have less popular Guy Gardener alive and well interacting with current DC universe while the most popular well known Hal is killed off not able to share any screen time with Superman, his best friend Flash when he's introduced or any of the original JLA members. What is Guy without Hal to keep him in check. I guess they'll give that role to John. Not even Hal GA team up will happen now. Writing decisions that limit the possibilities.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/13/2026, 3:19 PM
"So Mr. Gunn, having killed off Hal Jordan before the Justice League is even formed, should we expect to see Kyle Chandler return as the Spectre?"

"Who the hell is the Spectre?"

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